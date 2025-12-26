Denver Elected Officials Okay Funding For A Women’s Soccer Stadium

Denver City Council Backs NWSL Stadium Project

The Denver City Council has approved a plan to spend 50 million dollars to help the ownership group of the National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise, Denver Summit FC, build a new stadium.

The vote clears the way for majority owner Rob Cohen to move forward with a 14,500 seat stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The project will be located in an area known as Santa Fe Yards.

Cohen said his ownership group will commit 300 million dollars to the overall development. The stadium alone is expected to cost between 150 and 200 million dollars.

The Santa Fe Yards Development Plan

The 14 acre site sits roughly five miles south of downtown Denver. The project includes a 3.5 acre public park and a mixed use development featuring retail and entertainment space.

The city plans to spend 50 million dollars on land acquisition and infrastructure improvements in the surrounding area. An additional 20 million dollars will be allocated for parks, trails, and a nearby bridge.

City leaders believe the project will stimulate economic development in a previously underutilized section of Denver. Supporters also point to the growing popularity of women’s sports as a reason to invest now.

Early Delays and a Relocation Warning

Approval did not come without tension. The city council initially delayed the vote, raising concerns about public spending and long term returns.

During the delay, Cohen warned that he would consider locations outside Denver if the deal stalled. That message appeared to resonate.

With the approval now finalized, both sides say the project is back on track. Construction timelines have not been publicly announced.

A Long Road for Women’s Professional Soccer

In January, the NWSL awarded its 16th franchise to the Denver market. The team will begin play in 2026.

The decision comes after decades of instability in professional women’s soccer in the United States. Following the United States Women’s National Team’s victory in the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, optimism was high.

That optimism led to the launch of the Women’s United Soccer Association in 2001. The league featured star players and strong media backing from ESPN, Turner Sports, and PAX Net.

Despite that support, the WUSA failed to attract consistent crowds or television audiences. It folded in 2003.

Women’s Professional Soccer launched in 2009 but shut down three years later. The NWSL began play in 2013 and has faced its own challenges.

Why Denver Matters for the NWSL

The Denver project represents more than a new team. It signals growing confidence in the business of women’s sports.

A purpose built stadium and entertainment district give the league stability it has often lacked. For the NWSL, Denver could become a model for future expansion.

For the city, the gamble is clear. The hope is that this time, the foundation is strong enough to last.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com