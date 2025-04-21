FIFA Releases Unrealistic 2026 Men’s World Cup Economic Impact Numbers

Sports organizations always release exaggerated economic impact numbers.

Whenever a sports organization releases an economic impact study, the numbers should be taken with a grain of salt and this holds true for FIFA, the governing body of international football or soccer. The 2026 Men’s World Cup will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. If FIFA could award the 2026 event again, it might take a different host but scrambling to find a new host within a year’s time might be problematic. The United States is not playing ball with Canada and Mexico economically and that is not limited to just those two countries. So far, it appears national teams are going ahead with plans for the three-country World Cup.

For what it’s worth, FIFA and the World Trade Organization have released an assessment of the economic impact of the 2026 tournament and the numbers are spectacular. The three host countries are going to make money and create a lot of jobs. Of course the matches will be played in existing stadiums and those who work at the games are generally per diem employees. The national clubs will be staying at top ranked hotels which already have employees and will be transported by planes and buses that already have employees. FIFA claims 290,000 jobs will be created in the US “as a result of FIFA’s flagship events”. There will be just 78 contests which is less than a home schedule for a Major League Baseball team. The economic impact on the United States? FIFA said $47 billion. Tourists will flock to America. In Canada, FIFA claims there will be an economic impact of $3.8 billion Canadian or $2.7 billion American. Every game will create 1,850 jobs. The report did not detail the economic impact of the event in Mexico. FIFA’s figures are pie in the sky numbers. The reality will be somewhat different.

