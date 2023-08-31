NCAA Football season kicks off, but which teams will face off in title game?

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) carries against LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Who is going to win the NCAA Football national championship in January, and why is it going to be Georgia?

The Bulldogs are looking to do something at the beginning of 2024 that no team has done in nearly 90 years, and at this point, every team in the country is chasing them.

Once again, Georgia’s main competition might be coming from the West Division of the Southeastern Conference. Heading into Week 1, the SEC has three of the top five ranked teams, but all three will not be there at the end to make the playoff. Last year, in fact, it was the Big Ten that sent two teams to the playoff, only to see both teams falter in the semifinals.

Action Network took a look at the odds for the top teams to win the national championship. Here is a look at their release:

The University of Georgia became the first football team to win consecutive NCAA titles since their SEC rival Alabama did so in 2011-12.

Now the Bulldogs will look to do something that has not been accomplished in over 80 years. If Georgia can pull off a three-peat and win its third consecutive NCAA title it would mark the first time that has happened since Minnesota won three straight titles from 1934-36.

Georgia goes into the season as the favorite according to most betting sites around the country. The Bulldogs are listed at +240 to make it three straight titles, while their SEC rival Alabama is once again the second choice at +600.

Despite having 25 players drafted over the past two championship seasons — the most ever from one school over a two-year span — the Bulldogs are still loaded. For a third title, new quarterback Carson Beck, who took over for current Los Angeles Ram Stetson Bennett, is going to have to be the leader.

Beck, who has been waiting for this chance since 2020, has thrown just 58 passes in his college career, but six have gone for touchdowns. He has the best tight end in the country in Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett in the slot.

Here’s a look at the top schools who will try to prevent Georgia from making it three straight titles.

Alabama (+600) — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Crimson Tide, most of which revolve around the QB position and who is taking over for last year’s No. 1 pick Bryce Young. But it’s still Alabama and it’s still head coach Nick Saban.

Michigan (+750) — Head coach Jim Harbaugh will miss the first three games of the season with suspension, but the Wolverines should be fine. The Big 10 favorite has running back and team leader Blake Corum back and after a disappointing loss to TCU in the national semifinals last year Bib Blue could be on a mission.

Ohio State (+800) — The Buckeyes are going to have to beat Michigan, although it would not be a shock if both Big 10 teams made it to the playoffs this year. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the most exciting player in the country. New Jersey natives linebacker Cody Simon (Jersey City) and cornerback Davison Igbinosun (Union) should see plenty of time on defense.

LSU (+1000) — Three of the top five teams in the nation could reside in the Southeast Conference once again and the Tigers might surprise both Georgia and Alabama. Head coach Brian Kelly won 10 games in his first year on the Bayou. The Tigers have a great defense and linebacker Harold Perkins might be the best defensive player in the country.

Southern California (+1200) — Head coach Lincoln Riley returns a potent offense led by last year’s Heisman Trophy winner and next year’s likely No. 1 pick in the NFL draft quarterback Caleb Williams. Look for the Trojans to win the Pac-12 one last time before moving onto the Big 10.

Florida State and Clemson (+1800) — Clemson will get a challenge from Florida State in the ACC, but the combination of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and quarterback Cade Klubnick could be lethal. FSU returns a ton of talent, and will look to get back to the playoff for the first time since Jameis Winston left campus.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PREDICTION: USC vs. Florida State