Carabao Cup 3rd Round Weds: tie of the round pits Manchester City v Newcastle United

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixtures bring the anticipation of more high-stakes clashes as the remaining Premier League teams join the competition. Each matchup carries its unique storylines and challenges, but there is one that most people have their eyes on as the final kickoff of the round.

The tie of the round features Newcastle against Manchester City. The Magpies reached the final of the competition last season and will be eager to make a similar run this year. However, City, even with squad rotation, remains the favorites to advance.

Aston Villa finds themselves as favorites in their encounter with Everton. However, Villa’s recent European commitments might give Everton hope for an upset. The Toffees will look to capitalize on any signs of fatigue as they aim to progress to the fourth round.

West Ham, despite their impressive start to the Premier League campaign, faced setbacks with losses to Manchester City and Liverpool. The Hammers are expected to bounce back when they face mid-table League One side Lincoln. This fixture presents an opportunity for West Ham to regain their winning momentum.

Norwich City’s defensive struggles in the Championship have been evident, conceding eight goals in their last two games, including a dramatic 6-2 defeat to Plymouth. Their reward for reaching the third round is a challenging trip to Fulham, who eliminated Tottenham in a penalty shootout. It promises to be an engaging encounter between two teams eager to make their mark in the competition.

Liverpool’s approach to the Carabao Cup this season remains uncertain, but their recent history as champions in 2021/22 suggests they might take it seriously. Their clash with Leicester will reveal their intentions. The Foxes will need to be resilient against Liverpool’s attacking prowess at Anfield.

Bournemouth has struggled to secure league victories so far this season, but the visit of Stoke offers them a chance to progress into the fourth round. Stoke, too, will be looking to make a statement and advance in the competition.

Arsenal, after a draw in the North London derby, faces a potentially tough challenge at Brentford. The Bees have had a slow start to the 2023/24 season, but they are a formidable opponent on their day. Arsenal’s rotated XI will need to be at their best to secure victory.

Carabao Cup 23/24 winner odds via OLBG

Manchester City – 7/2

Liverpool – 6/1

Manchester United – 7/1

Chelsea – 8/1

Arsenal – 9/1

Newcastle – 12/1

Aston Villa, West Ham – 16/1

Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Wolves – 20/1

Chelsea, after a recent home defeat to Aston Villa, faces a challenging fixture against high-flying Brighton. The Seagulls have a strong record against the Blues, not having lost in their last five meetings. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea will be determined to turn their fortunes around.

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixtures promise a thrilling mix of underdog stories, top-tier clashes, and teams seeking redemption. Football enthusiasts can look forward to another exciting night of action as these teams battle for a place in the next round of the competition.