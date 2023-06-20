Three Buccaneers Make CBS Sports’ Top-100

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the process of replacing recently retired quarterback Tom Brady AND installing a new offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

The team has a good mix of veterans and young, up and coming players this year. The question now becomes, which of these players will step up and or breakout this season.

CBS Sports seems to think the Buccaneers’ veterans are the strength of this roster. Recently CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco dropped his “Top 100 NFL Players of 2023” and three Buccaneers made the list.

Wirfs has been an absolute stud since entering the league out of Iowa. This year he makes the change from right tackle to left tackle. Even with that, Prisco has him in the top-50.

“He has been one of the best right tackles since entering the league in 2020. Now he will be moving to the left side, which shouldn’t be a problem for this talented player.

Coming in at No. 71, David is the heart and soul of this defense and the longest tenured Buc on the roster.

“At the age of 33, he once again played at a high level for the Tampa Bay defense in 2022. He can still get to the football and he still excels in coverage.”

Godwin cracks this top-100 on Prisco’s list after fully recovering from an ACL injury two years ago.

“Coming off a knee injury in 2021, he had 104 catches last season. His per-catch average was a career-low 9.8 yards, but that was definitely impacted by still working his way back to full health.”

Yes, a top-100 list that doesn’t include a lot of Buccaneers’ fan favorites. Antoine Winfield Jr and Mike Evans did make the “honorable mention” list respectfully.