NCAA D-II Baseball: The University of Tampa triumphed in the regional competition, securing their advancement to the Super Regionals.

TAMPA, Fla. – The #1 University of Tampa Spartans swept the regional competition and are set to host supers next weekend.
Final: #1 Tampa Spartans 16, #4 Lee Flames 3
Records: Tampa (46-7, 24-6 SSC), Lee (39-18, 23-7 GSC)
Location: UT Baseball Field | Tampa, Fla.
All-Time Series: Spartans now hold a 4-2 edge over the Flames.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- Santiago Garavito led the inning with a double to right-center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Mike Valdez would follow with a single through the left side to bring home Garavito. Top 2 | 1-0 Tampa
- E.J. Cumbo singled, and Anthony Nunez walked to get two men on for the Spartans with no outs. The two would then advance on a passed ball. Stephen Klein followed with a single backup the middle to bring the two home. J.P. Gates then smashed a 2-run bomb to right field. Top 5 | 5-1 Tampa
- After a lead-off single from Klein, Gates would do it again in back-to-back at-bats. This time to center-field. Top 7 | 7-2 Tampa
- After getting plunked with a pitch, Maddox King would come around to score on a wild pitch. Top 8 | 8-2 Tampa
- The Spartans would cap off their regional performance with 8 runs in the ninth. Brayden Woodburn had a 2-run homerun, Nunez and Klein had RBI-walks, Gates had a 2-run double, Garavito had an RBI-single, and Ray Mercer had an RBI-groundout. Top 9 | 16-3 Tampa
AT THE PLATE:
- Gates: 4-5, BB, 6 RBI’s & 3 R’s.
- Klein: 2-2, 3 BB’s, 3 RBI’s, & 3 R’s.
- Woodburn: 2-5, 2 RBI’s, & R.
- Cumbo: 2-5, BB, & 2 R’s.
- Garavito: 2-6, RBI, & R.
- Valdez: 2-5 & RBI.
ON THE MOUND:
- Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound. He improved his record to 14-0 on the season. Gonzalez pitched 6 innings, giving up 2 runs while striking out 1.
- Gates came in for relief for Gonzalez. He pitched 2 innings, giving up 1 runs while striking out 6.
- Nunez came in for relief for Gates. He slammed the door in the ninth and struck out 2 batters.
UP NEXT: #1 Tampa will host the Super Regionals next weekend. They will play a three-game series between the winner of #3 Embry-Riddle and #7 West Florida in tomorrow’s St. Leo’s regional finale.