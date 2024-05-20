NCAA D-II Baseball: The University of Tampa triumphed in the regional competition, securing their advancement to the Super Regionals.

TAMPA, Fla. – The #1 University of Tampa Spartans swept the regional competition and are set to host supers next weekend.

Final: #1 Tampa Spartans 16, #4 Lee Flames 3

Records: Tampa (46-7, 24-6 SSC), Lee (39-18, 23-7 GSC)

Location: UT Baseball Field | Tampa, Fla.

All-Time Series: Spartans now hold a 4-2 edge over the Flames.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Santiago Garavito led the inning with a double to right-center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Mike Valdez would follow with a single through the left side to bring home Garavito . Top 2 | 1-0 Tampa

would come around to score on a wild pitch. Top 8 | 8-2 The Spartans would cap off their regional performance with 8 runs in the ninth. Brayden Woodburn had a 2-run homerun, Nunez and Klein had RBI-walks, Gates had a 2-run double, Garavito had an RBI-single, and Ray Mercer had an RBI-groundout. Top 9 | 16-3 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

Gates : 4-5, BB, 6 RBI’s & 3 R’s.

: 2-6, RBI, & R. Valdez: 2-5 & RBI.

ON THE MOUND:

Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound. He improved his record to 14-0 on the season. Gonzalez pitched 6 innings, giving up 2 runs while striking out 1.

UP NEXT: #1 Tampa will host the Super Regionals next weekend. They will play a three-game series between the winner of #3 Embry-Riddle and #7 West Florida in tomorrow’s St. Leo’s regional finale.