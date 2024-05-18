USF Sailing set for Women’s Fleet Racing National Championship

The University of South Florida will conclude its season at the Women’s Fleet Racing National Championship on May 20-23.

South Florida qualified for the fleet race national championships as an at-large bid after finishing third in the conference championship race last month.

Sailing for the Bulls will be Emma Shakespeare , Hannah Marsicano , Kay Brunsvold , Kalea Woodard and Kailey Warrior as the alternate.

A total of 36 teams will compete in the event. Teams will be split into two locations from May 20-21 at either MIT or Harvard with the boathouse located on the Charles River.

After two days, the top nine teams from each semifinals pod will meet in the finals on May 22-23.

The championships can be streamed on ESPN+.

About USF Sailing

The USF sailing program has reached the national finals in 11 of the last 12 years. The Bulls finished in the top 10 during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. The sailing team is based out of St. Petersburg and has been led since 2014 by head coach Allison Jolly, a former USA Olympian, 2016 Florida Sports Hall of Fame inductee and 2019 U.S. National Sailing Hall of Fame inductee.



