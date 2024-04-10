Masters Week: CBS, Paramount+, ESPN, Golf Channel, all have coverage starting today and going through Sunday.

CBS began their coverage of The Masters back in 1962 and they will be back as the anchor broadcaster for the event with Paramount+ serving as the streaming home. Thursday and Friday ESPN and their streaming partner ESPN+ will have the coverage but CBS will provide the on course broadcast teams for the entire tournament.
The Golf Channel will provide plenty programming around the event to keep the true golf fan happy!
Wednesday, April 10
On the Range, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Live From the Masters, 9 a.m., Golf Channel
Practice round, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ESPN+
Par 3 Contest, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com/Masters app
Par 3 Contest, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., ESPN, Masters.com/Masters app
Live From the Masters, 6 p.m., Golf Channel
Thursday, April 11
Live From the Masters, 8 a.m., Golf Channel
Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, 8:15 a.m., Masters.com
On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
Welcome to the Masters, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN
First round, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., SiriusXM
First round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
First round replay, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., ESPN
First round highlights, 11:35 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., CBS, Paramount++
Friday, April 12
Live From the Masters, 8 a.m., Golf Channel
On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
Welcome to the Masters, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN
Second round, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., SiriusXM
Second round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Second round replay, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., ESPN
Second round highlights, 11:35 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
Saturday, April 13
Live From the Masters, 9 a.m., Golf Channel
Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
We Need to Talk, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., CBS
Third round, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., SiriusXM
Live From the Masters, 7 p.m., Golf Channel
Third round, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, April 14
Live From the Masters, 9 a.m., Golf Channel
Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 10:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
Final round, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
Final round, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., SiriusXM
Live From the Masters, 7 p.m., Golf Channel