Masters Week: CBS, Paramount+, ESPN, Golf Channel, all have coverage starting today and going through Sunday.

CBS began their coverage of The Masters back in 1962 and they will be back as the anchor broadcaster for the event with Paramount+ serving as the streaming home. Thursday and Friday ESPN and their streaming partner ESPN+ will have the coverage but CBS will provide the on course broadcast teams for the entire tournament.

The Golf Channel will provide plenty programming around the event to keep the true golf fan happy!

Wednesday, April 10

On the Range, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Live From the Masters, 9 a.m., Golf Channel

Practice round, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., ESPN+

Par 3 Contest, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN+, Masters.com/Masters app

Par 3 Contest, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., ESPN, Masters.com/Masters app

Live From the Masters, 6 p.m., Golf Channel

Thursday, April 11

Live From the Masters, 8 a.m., Golf Channel

Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, 8:15 a.m., Masters.com

On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+

Welcome to the Masters, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN

First round, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., SiriusXM

First round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

First round replay, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., ESPN

First round highlights, 11:35 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., CBS, Paramount++

Friday, April 12

Live From the Masters, 8 a.m., Golf Channel

On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+

Welcome to the Masters, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN

Second round, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., SiriusXM

Second round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Second round replay, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., ESPN

Second round highlights, 11:35 p.m. to 11:50 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Saturday, April 13

Live From the Masters, 9 a.m., Golf Channel

Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+

On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

We Need to Talk, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., CBS

Third round, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., SiriusXM

Live From the Masters, 7 p.m., Golf Channel

Third round, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, April 14

Live From the Masters, 9 a.m., Golf Channel

Featured holes, featured groups, Amen Corner, 10:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+

On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Final round, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Final round, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., SiriusXM

Live From the Masters, 7 p.m., Golf Channel

Green Jacket ceremony, 7 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app