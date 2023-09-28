The Spurs’ building is just 21-years old.

A San Antonio television station news department has shed some light about the owners of the National Basketball Association’s San Antonio Spurs franchise desire to get a new building in town. KSAT reported that Spurs’ ownership and local officials have been speaking about the need for a new basketball arena since January. The team’s present home is only 21-years-old and Spurs ownership has a lease to play at the city-owned arena through 2032. There have been some rumblings in the San Antonio area that Spurs ownership has one foot out the door in the relocation game as the team played a pair of games in Austin, Texas in 2023 and will play more games in Austin and perhaps other places such as Mexico City in the next two seasons. Spurs ownership contends that playing in Austin and in Mexico City broadens its market but the ownership remains committed to San Antonio. The NBA has given Spurs’ ownership the go ahead to play home games in different venues in an attempt to grow revenue.

In 1999, San Antonio Spurs ownership was seeking a new venue as having the team play in the Alamodome made no sense. There was a threat that the NBA team might move if it could not get a modern 20th century state-of-the art structure. In 1997, the Texas Legislature was faced with numerous stadium and arena problems around the state. The legislature passed a bill that allowed local municipalities to raise hotel and motel occupancy and car rental taxes by as much as two percent to fund arenas, stadiums, museums, libraries, convention centers, concert halls and other venues. In 1999, voters in San Antonio and Bexar County approved a new Spurs arena which was to be funded with a rise in local hotel-motel and car rentals taxes. The arena game is underway in San Antonio.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com