Today’s Iconic 12 Hours of Sebring is expected to be a wide open affair. NBC/Peacock has flag to flag coverage starting at 9:30 a.m.

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 14, 2024 – NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race from Sebring International Raceway in Florida this Saturday on Peacock and USA Network beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Peacock will live stream the entire race (9:30 a.m.–10 p.m. ET) with USA Network providing live coverage of the final six hours (4-10 p.m. ET).

The 72nd edition of the race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers competing across five separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Highlighting the field is Scott Dixon, Romain Grosjean, Sebastien Bourdais, Colton Herta, Pipo Derani, and Tom Blomqvist.

NBC Sports will utilize nine of its IMSA and INDYCAR commentators, analysts and reporters on-site at Sebring International Raceway, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey alongside 1990 Rolex 24 winner, former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish, 2014 Rolex 24 winner and analyst Townsend Bell, and former INDYCAR driver and analyst James Hinchcliffe, who will also be competing in the GT Daytona Pro class for Pfaff Motorsports.

Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters. Brian Till (analyst) and Dave Burns (play-by-play) will also serve as commentators during the endurance race.

Earlier this week, Diffey, Fish, and Till previewed the race, discussing Team Penske’s strong start to the season, the Ford vs. Corvette rivalry, and more. To watch and listen, click here.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all IMSA races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races in 2024, including this weekend at Sebring. Click here for complete details on the coverage schedule.

In addition to comprehensive Twelve Hours of Sebring coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the Porsche Carrera Cup race at Sebring today at 4:45 p.m. ET and Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET as well as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Sebring today at 5:50 p.m. ET and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Additionally, Peacock will present exclusive streaming coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying will stream exclusively on Peacock Friday, March 15, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey , Dave Burns

, Analysts: Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , Brian Till , James Hinchcliffe

, , , Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Matt Yocum

HOW TO WATCH

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

TV – USA Network

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: INDIANAPOLIS

Monster Energy Supercross rolls into the second half of the 2024 17-round season this weekend from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., live on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Jett Lawrence became the first rider to win consecutive races this season as he maintained his lead atop the 450SX Class (185 points), with Cooper Webb (172) and Chase Sexton (165) sitting in second and third place, respectively. In the Eastern Regional 250SX class, Tom Vialle (74 points) also won his second consecutive race and currently holds a one-point lead over Cameron McAdoo in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, with Haiden Deegan currently 12 points back in fourth place.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Indianapolis gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.