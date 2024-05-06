South Florida Men’s Golf Earns Bid to NCAA Regionals and the No. 8 seed Bulls and they head to the Rancho Santa Fe Regional.

TAMPA, FLA., May 1, 2024 – The University of South Florida men’s golf team earned a bid to the NCAA Regionals on Wednesday. The Bulls are the No. 8 seed as they head to the Rancho Santa Fe Regional.



The Bulls are making their 10th NCAA Regional appearance and have advanced to the championship round four times, reaching the match play finals and finishing sixth in 2015.



USF will play at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. May 13-15. Three regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals and three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site will advance to play in the championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California May 24-29.



The 2023-24 season marks the 10th NCAA Regional competition under coach Steve Bradley , the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Bradley led the Bulls to nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2013-22) and three NCAA Championship appearances. Under Bradley, USF has won the American Conference Championship six times in the tournament’s 10 years.



The Bulls are led by junior Jake Peacock (Milton, Ga.), the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a member of the 2023-24 AAC All-Conference team. Peacock won the American Conference individual championship and added another win in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, earning the conference player of the week honors.

Graduate student Brock Healy (Norcross, Ga.) is also a member of the 2023-24 AAC All-Conference team. Healy recorded his first win as a Bull in the Fall. Healy posted three top-10 finishes on the season, including in the conference championship.



Senior Sam Nicholson (Atlantic Beach, Fla.) was named to the AAC All-Conference team. He captured his first win as a Bull in the Fall in the USF Invitational. Nicholson had three top-10 finishes in 2023-24.



Joining the charge for the Bulls are redshirt junior Cooper Smith (Tampa, Fla.) who has three top-25 finishes on the season, and junior Shubham Jaglan (Delhi, India), who has two top-10 finishes in 2023-24.



About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four-consecutive from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn nine straight NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley, who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 22 tournament wins under Bradley entering the 2023-24 season, by far the most under any coach in program history.

