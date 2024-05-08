Missouri, Florida rejoin Power 10 college softball rankings before conference tournament week

The college softball regular season is in the books, and NCAA tournament selections will come this Sunday night. Here are my updated Power 10 rankings ahead of conference tournament play this week.

1. Texas (Previous: 1)

Texas stays on top this week after an offensive onslaught against Texas Tech this past weekend. In a 23-0 win on Saturday, Reese Atwood tied the program’s single-season home run record, and the Longhorns had 18 hits and six home runs in the game.

2. Tennessee (3)

Tennessee moves into the second spot. The Vols swept Kentucky to finish conference play without a single SEC series loss and clinched back-to-back SEC regular season titles.

3. Oklahoma State (4)

Oklahoma State is in the top 3 after winning the Bedlam series against Oklahoma at Love’s Field. It was OSU’s first time winning in Norman since 1997, and it did it in the first game behind a three-homer performance.

4. Oklahoma (2)

The Sooners got a big win on Sunday to avoid a sweep to Oklahoma State. We’ll see who comes out on top of the Big 12 conference tournament.

5. Duke (5)

The Blue Devils finished the regular season with a weekend sweep at NC State.

6. UCLA (8)

UCLA moves up two spots after finishing out the regular season strong with a sweep over Arizona State. Maya Brady went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in the series finale on Sunday.

7. Stanford (9)

Stanford also moves up after finishing off its last Pac-12 season with a series win over Oregon. With UCLA and Stanford back to back in the rankings, the Pac-12 tournament will sure be interesting.

8. Missouri (NR)

Missouri re-enters the Power 10 after finishing SEC play with 13 conference wins, its most since 2021. The Tigers swept South Carolina last weekend.

9. Florida (NR)

Another familiar face re-enters the rankings. Florida didn’t just win the series but swept Texas A&M to end the regular season. The Gators run-ruled the Aggies on Sunday, showcasing their strong offense while Keagan Rothrock picked up her 19th complete-game victory of the season.

10. Arkansas (6)

And finally, Arkansas dropped four spots to No. 10 in my Power 10 after losing its series to Ole Miss.

