Softball: No. 7 ranked University of Tampa sweep St. Leo to clinch the Sunshine State Conference title. Next Stop the NCAA Regionals.

St. Leo, Fla. – Spartans take the series over the Lions.

FOR ALL THINGS SPARTANS CHECKOUT THEIR WEBSITE- HERE

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Game One: No. 7 Tampa 10 | Saint Leo 2

Game Two: Saint Leo 4 | No. 7 Tampa 2

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME ONE:

Both sides got off to a quick start getting on the scoreboard in the 1st inning with Tampa’s Lilly Kiester and Saint Leo’s Alexis Barber scoring unearned runs.

and Saint Leo’s scoring unearned runs. The Lions would take the lead in the 3rd inning when Hailey Beuerlein singled driving in Barber .

singled driving in . Spartans responded scoring nine unanswered runs in the next four innings clinching the Sunshine State Conference regular season championship over Saint Leo.

INSIDE THE STATS:

Gwen McGinnis earned the win pitching 6.0 innings, striking out one batter, allowing six hits, and conceding one two runs.

earned the win pitching 6.0 innings, striking out one batter, allowing six hits, and conceding one two runs. Lexie Chevalier 2-2, two RBIs.

2-2, two RBIs. Alexa Russo 2-3, two RBIs.

2-3, two RBIs. Camryn Wineinger 1-3, one RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME TWO:

Saint Leo took control in the 2nd inning when Haleigh Thomas singled up the middle, Briana Neal advanced to second, advanced to third on a fielding error by cf, and Nia DeBenedittis scored. Hope Epps would help extend the Lions lead hitting a sac bunt to 3b scoring Neal , unearned.

singled up the middle, advanced to second, advanced to third on a fielding error by cf, and scored. would help extend the Lions lead hitting a sac bunt to 3b scoring , unearned. Tampa got on the board in the top of the 5th inning after Megan deVilliers homered to left field.

homered to left field. The Lions maintained control as Thomas singled to left field, advanced to second on the throw, and Neal reached home plate. Alexis Barber added to the score singling to center field driving in a Saint Leo runner.

singled to left field, advanced to second on the throw, and reached home plate. added to the score singling to center field driving in a Saint Leo runner. The last score of the game would come in the top of the 7th inning as Lauren Fantone walked, RBI, Stephanie Balmer advanced to second, Abigail Siegel advanced to third, Mariah Galhouse scored.

INSIDE THE STATS:

Galhouse 5.1 innings pitched, two strike outs, ten hits allowed, three runs conceded.

5.1 innings pitched, two strike outs, ten hits allowed, three runs conceded. deVilliers 1-3, one RBI.

UP NEXT: No. 7 Spartans head into the post season to compete in the NCAA South Regional May 9th, 2024.