Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona ready to roll today on Peacock from start to finish.

NBC Sports begins its coverage of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race from Daytona International Speedway this weekend on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, with Peacock streaming flag-to-flag coverage of the entire 24-hour race.

This year’s race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers, including three-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, 2024 INDYCAR third-place finisher Scott McLaughlin, 2022 Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric, 2024 Rolex 24 winner Felipe Nasr, 2024 Rolex 24 GTP winner Dane Cameron, two-time Daytona 24 winner Tom Blomqvist, as well as Colton Herta, Romain Grosjean, and Kevin Magnussen.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona features icons of the racing world competing on teams across four separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Palou, the reigning INDYCAR champion, aims to earn his first Rolex 24 victory in the GTP class with Acura Meyer Shank Racing.

In order to handle the 24 consecutive hours of coverage, NBC Sports will utilize 14 commentators, analysts and reporters on-site at Daytona International Speedway, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey alongside 1990 Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish and 2014 Rolex 24 winner and analyst Townsend Bell. NBC Sports’ Dave Burns and Brian Till will also serve as play-by-play and analyst, respectively, during the endurance race.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will join host Marty Snider to provide analysis from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road. Jarrett won the Daytona 500 on this same racetrack three times during his career (1993, 1996, 2000) and makes his first visit to the Rolex 24.

Bell, along with INDYCAR driver James Hinchcliffe and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman, will be pulling double duty this weekend. All three will be competing in the GTD Pro class, with Hinchcliffe (Pfaff Motorsports) and Kligerman (Forte Racing) driving the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, and Bell (Vasser Sullivan Racing) driving the Lexus RC F GT3.

Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Kim Coon, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters throughout the race.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Click here for complete details on the 2025 IMSA coverage schedule.

In addition to comprehensive Rolex 24 At Daytona coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of qualifying today at 2:05 p.m. ET and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona this Friday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage will also include a number of features surrounding the Rolex 24 this weekend, including:

Numerous in-depth features detailing the teams and drivers competing in the internationally star-studded field;

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett , who won the Daytona 500 three times on this track, experiencing his first Rolex 24 and bringing a fresh outlook to the famed race;

, who won the Daytona 500 three times on this track, experiencing his first Rolex 24 and bringing a fresh outlook to the famed race; Nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Oliver Gavin joining the booth to share their perspective on the unique nature of a 24-hour race.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play/Host: Leigh Diffey , Dave Burns

, Analysts: Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , Brian Till , James Hinchcliffe , Parker Kligerman (Bell, Hinchcliffe and Kligerman also competing)

, , , , (Bell, Hinchcliffe and Kligerman also competing) Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Kim Coon, Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner

PEACOCK PIT BOX

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH