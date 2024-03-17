CBS/Paramount+ and TNT will present 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show. Who is in the Big Dance,” will air tonight 6 p.m.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports will present the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, on CBS – Sunday, March 17, at 6:00 PM, ET. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between CBS Sports and TNT Sports, will be broadcast live from New York.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68. Analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis will join host Adam Zucker in New York. NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Charles McClelland will also join the show for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

The Selection Show will also be available to stream on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship available via web, mobile and connected devices, as well as Paramount+.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live. Live games airing on the CBS Television Network will also stream on Paramount+. Live games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV will also stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, and Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.

