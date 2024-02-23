D-II College Baseball Rankings: University of Tampa strengthens its hold on No. 1 and St. Leo jumps to the No. 10 spot.

The University of Tampa got all 18 of the first-place votes as they keep a tight hold on the top spot in the latest NCBWA poll of the best D-II college baseball teams. Meanwhile, St. Leo the Spartans Sunshine State Conference pals jumped into the No. 10 spot in this week’s poll.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Two- February 21, 2024)

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Record Pts. Prev. 1 Tampa (18) 9-0 450 1 2 North Greenville 9-1 428 2 3 Central Missouri 9-2 411 4 4 Indianapolis 1-0 362 5 5 UNC Pembroke 10-0 351 9 6 Point Loma 8-2 333 8 7 Millersville 4-2 332 6 8 West Texas A&M 10-2 330 19 9 Central Oklahoma 11-0 305 20 10 Saint Leo 8-1 267 21 11 Cal State San Bernardino 7-3 266 10 12 Colorado Mesa 5-3 243 11 13 Young Harris 9-1 234 16 14 Missouri Southern 10-2 208 14 15 Molloy 3-0 193 RV 16 West Florida 6-2 191 7 17 Angelo State 8-4 179 3 18 Barton 10-0 112 RV 19 Northwest Nazarene 7-1-1 93 RV 20 Southern Arkansas 8-2 83 RV 21 West Chester 0-0 82 RV 22 Lynn 8-3 76 15 23 Goldey-Beacom 3-1 65 NR 24 Lenoir-Rhyne 9-2 63 22 25 Quincy 0-3 54 13

Receiving Votes: UT Permian Basin (8-4) 31 points; North Georgia (8-1) 30 points; Franklin Pierce (0-0); 29 points; Northwood (0-3) 16 points; Westmont (7-3-1) 14 points; East Stroudsburg (4-3) 9 points; Hawaii Pacific (8-1) 6 points; Mississippi College (7-3) 3 points

Dropped Out: Southern New Hampshire (12th); Seton Hill (17th); Franklin Pierce (18th); Northwood (23rd); Cal Poly Pomona (24th); Rollins (25th)