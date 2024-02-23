D-II College Baseball Rankings: University of Tampa strengthens its hold on No. 1 and St. Leo jumps to the No. 10 spot.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The University of Tampa got all 18 of the first-place votes as they keep a tight hold on the top spot in the latest NCBWA poll of the best D-II college baseball teams. Meanwhile, St. Leo the Spartans Sunshine State Conference pals jumped into the No. 10 spot in this week’s poll.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Two- February 21, 2024)

RankSchool (1st Place Votes)RecordPts.Prev.
1Tampa (18)9-04501
2North Greenville9-14282
3Central Missouri9-24114
4Indianapolis1-03625
5UNC Pembroke10-03519
6Point Loma8-23338
7Millersville4-23326
8West Texas A&M10-233019
9Central Oklahoma11-030520
10Saint Leo8-126721
11Cal State San Bernardino7-326610
12Colorado Mesa5-324311
13Young Harris9-123416
14Missouri Southern10-220814
15Molloy3-0193RV
16West Florida6-21917
17Angelo State8-41793
18Barton 10-0112RV
19Northwest Nazarene7-1-193RV
20Southern Arkansas8-283RV
21    West Chester0-082RV
22Lynn8-37615
23Goldey-Beacom3-165NR
24Lenoir-Rhyne9-26322
25Quincy0-35413

Receiving Votes: UT Permian Basin (8-4) 31 points; North Georgia (8-1) 30 points; Franklin Pierce (0-0); 29 points; Northwood (0-3) 16 points; Westmont (7-3-1) 14 points; East Stroudsburg (4-3) 9 points; Hawaii Pacific (8-1) 6 points; Mississippi College (7-3) 3 points  

Dropped Out: Southern New Hampshire (12th); Seton Hill (17th); Franklin Pierce (18th); Northwood (23rd); Cal Poly Pomona (24th); Rollins (25th)