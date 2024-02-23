D-II College Baseball Rankings: University of Tampa strengthens its hold on No. 1 and St. Leo jumps to the No. 10 spot.

The University of Tampa got all 18 of the first-place votes as they keep a tight hold on the top spot in the latest NCBWA poll of the best D-II college baseball teams. Meanwhile, St. Leo the Spartans Sunshine State Conference pals jumped into the No. 10 spot in this week’s poll.
2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Two- February 21, 2024)
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|Record
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Tampa (18)
|9-0
|450
|1
|2
|North Greenville
|9-1
|428
|2
|3
|Central Missouri
|9-2
|411
|4
|4
|Indianapolis
|1-0
|362
|5
|5
|UNC Pembroke
|10-0
|351
|9
|6
|Point Loma
|8-2
|333
|8
|7
|Millersville
|4-2
|332
|6
|8
|West Texas A&M
|10-2
|330
|19
|9
|Central Oklahoma
|11-0
|305
|20
|10
|Saint Leo
|8-1
|267
|21
|11
|Cal State San Bernardino
|7-3
|266
|10
|12
|Colorado Mesa
|5-3
|243
|11
|13
|Young Harris
|9-1
|234
|16
|14
|Missouri Southern
|10-2
|208
|14
|15
|Molloy
|3-0
|193
|RV
|16
|West Florida
|6-2
|191
|7
|17
|Angelo State
|8-4
|179
|3
|18
|Barton
|10-0
|112
|RV
|19
|Northwest Nazarene
|7-1-1
|93
|RV
|20
|Southern Arkansas
|8-2
|83
|RV
|21
|West Chester
|0-0
|82
|RV
|22
|Lynn
|8-3
|76
|15
|23
|Goldey-Beacom
|3-1
|65
|NR
|24
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|9-2
|63
|22
|25
|Quincy
|0-3
|54
|13
Receiving Votes: UT Permian Basin (8-4) 31 points; North Georgia (8-1) 30 points; Franklin Pierce (0-0); 29 points; Northwood (0-3) 16 points; Westmont (7-3-1) 14 points; East Stroudsburg (4-3) 9 points; Hawaii Pacific (8-1) 6 points; Mississippi College (7-3) 3 points
Dropped Out: Southern New Hampshire (12th); Seton Hill (17th); Franklin Pierce (18th); Northwood (23rd); Cal Poly Pomona (24th); Rollins (25th)