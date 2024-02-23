The Buccaneers’ front office has all the trust in Jason Licht and so should their fans.

By – Greg D’Cruz – The Bucs Report special to Sports Talk Florida

I hear and read so much angst among Buccaneers’ fans about the big four impending free agents Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Lavonte David. I could understand this if the current GM and owners were not who they are. But the Glazers are not afraid to spend money and Jason Licht has put together a great roster.

When was the last really good player the Bucs lost to free agency? While re-signing Mike Evans may seem what the fans would love (myself included) I also want to see another Lombardi trophy and boat parade.I contend that the Buccaneers, with Baker at QB can compete for the NFC Championship this season but ONLY if they can fix some serious issues along the interior O-Line, OLB, and safety.

Will re-signing Evans prevent them from doing this? That depends on how much he wants. Very few teams can afford the luxury of two high-priced WRs without it affecting other areas of the team. The other point is to look at who the Bucs HC is. Does Todd Bowles favor a run-and-gun type of team or would he prefer to have a dominant running game? When Baker was at his best, in Cleveland, he had a dominant running game.

Keeping him healthy has to be priority number one. The bottom line is I have complete faith in Licht and company to field a competitive team this season. So, IF that means Evans walks, we should give him the benefit of the doubt that Licht will use the money not spent on Evans to sign two or three other key pieces. In Licht I trust!

