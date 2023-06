The Florida Gators one of eight teams left in the field for the 2023 Men’s College World Series. The action begins in Omaha today with approximately two games per day until the MCWS finals. Here are the eight teams that punched their tickets to Omaha:

Florida

LSU

Oral Roberts

Stanford

TCU

Tennessee

Virginia

Wake Forest

June 16 (all times ET):

June 17 (all times ET):

All games can be seen on ESPN or you can hear them by clicking here