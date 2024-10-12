AAC Media Preseason Basketball Poll: South Florida Men’s Basketball Voted to Finish Third, Jayden Reid Named to the AAC Second Team

The American Athletic Conference announced the 2024-25 men’s basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll along with the Preseason All-Conference Teams. The University of South Florida men’s basketball team was voted to finish third by the coaches in the conference and Jayden Reid was named to the AAC Preseason All-Conference Second Team.

The Bulls return to the court in November following a historic first season under head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim in which the Bulls posted a school-record 25 wins and won their first conference regular season title in program history. USF’s 25-8 record in 2023-24 was an 11-win improvement from the 2022-23 season and tied for the seventh-best improvement nationally in the 2023-24 season. The Bulls posted just the sixth 20-win season in program history and earned the program’s first-ever Top 25 ranking, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play marked the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.

Reid finished the 2023-24 season on nine different record lists for South Florida Freshmen. He was selected to the 2023-24 AAC All-Freshman Team and was named the Freshman of the Week twice. He finished his first campaign with the Bulls with a 3-point percentage of 47.5 percent, which was the best mark as a freshman at USF. He was inside the top-10 freshman marks in 3-point field goals made, free throws made, free throw percentage, assists, assists per game, steals, steals per game, and games played. He made a splash in his collegiate debut with a double-double, with 11 points and career-high 10 assists, and added a career-high five steals, against South Carolina State on Nov. 9. He recorded a career-high 16 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 12. He made a career-high seven free throws against No. 24 Florida Atlantic on Feb. 18. He brought down a career-high six rebounds against Loyola Chicago on Dec. 16. He knocked down a career-high three 3-pointers against Tulane on March 5. He tallied nine games with double-digit points. His 101 assists as a freshman are sixth most in USF history and his 3.1 assists per game are eighth by a freshman. His assist-turnover-ratio of 2.06 was tied for 125th in the NCAA, sixth in the AAC, and 10th among NCAA freshmen. His 40 steals are seventh-most by a USF freshman, while his 1.2 steals a game are ninth. He ranks sixth as a freshman with a free-throw percentage of 77.1 percent.

The first chance to get a look at the 2024-25 squad will be in an exhibition against Edward Waters. The Bulls and Tigers are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on October 30, inside the Yuengling Center.

Preseason Poll

1. UAB (9) – 141

2. Memphis (4) – 136

3. South Florida – 108

4. Wichita State – 102

5. Florida Atlantic – 97

6. Temple – 86

7. North Texas – 83

8. Charlotte – 65

9. East Carolina – 63

10. Tulsa – 44

11. UTSA – 35

11. Tulane – 35

13. Rice – 18

First-place votes in parenthesis

Preseason Player of the Year

Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Jared Harris, G, Memphis

Preseason All-Conference First Team

Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB*

RJ Felton, Sr., G, East Carolina

PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis

Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple

Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Efrem ‘Butta’ Johnson, Jr., G, UAB

Alejandro Vasquez, Sr., G, UAB

KyKy Tandy, Gr., G, Florida Atlantic

Colby Rogers, R-Sr., G, Memphis

Jayden Reid, So., G, South Florida

* denotes unanimous selection

