Alex Golesh has USF on top in the AAC at 2-0 heading to Birmingham this Saturday to move to 3-0 in the conference.

Take a long look at the AAC standings and in first place are the South Florida Bulls standing at 2-0 leading the pack after back-to-back wins over Rice and Navy. Granted it is only two games but for long suffering Bulls fans thus far the 3-2 overall record plus first place in the AAC is good enough to get Alex Golesh elected mayor of Tampa.

Saturday against a Navy team USF had never beaten in Annapolis freshman quarterback Byrum Brown passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns, while Sean Atkins recorded his second career 100-yard game, getting there in the second quarter, posting four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, one of those an 88-yarder. They were en route to a commanding 44-30 beat down of Navy.

Meanwhile on defense Jaelen Stoke and Andrew Mata’Afa paced the Bulls with 10 tackles each, while defensive end Tramel Logan posted a touchdown on a scoop-and-score.