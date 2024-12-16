Andrey Koreshkov Exclusive: “I am ready to prove myself”

RANT SPORTS – Former Bellator Welterweight Champion Andrey Koreshkov has his eyes set on a return to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) for the 2025 season. In an exclusive interview with RantSports, Koreshkov shared his desire to compete in the next year’s regular season, emphasizing his commitment to staying active and proving himself among the world’s best welterweights.

“I hope to participate in the next PFL season,” Koreshkov stated. “There is no definite information yet. I will do everything I can. I managed to have two fights in a year, and it’s been rare recently.”

Mixed Time in 2024

Koreshkov’s determination comes after a mixed 2024 campaign in the PFL, where he experienced both the agony of defeat and the triumph of redemption. His season began in April with a tough bout against Magomed Umalatov, a rising star in the welterweight division. Despite Koreshkov’s veteran skill set, Umalatov controlled the fight and earned a unanimous decision victory. Umalatov’s dominant run later saw him advance to the finals, validating his status as one of the division’s most dangerous competitors.

For Koreshkov, the loss was a tough pill to swallow. As a former Bellator champion with years of high-level experience, expectations were high for the Russian fighter. However, Koreshkov did not let the setback define his season. Two months later, in June, he returned to action with renewed focus and delivered a statement performance against Goiti Yamauchi. Displaying the same explosiveness and tactical precision that once made him the Bellator king, Koreshkov outclassed Yamauchi en route to a well-earned victory.

Unfortunately, Koreshkov’s 1-1 record in the group stage was not enough to secure a place in the PFL semifinals. The league’s unique format, where fighters accumulate points based on wins and finishes, often leaves no room for error. While his victory over Yamauchi showcased his resilience and skill, it came too late in the season to alter his standing in the competitive welterweight bracket.

Koreshkov Is Still Very Positive

Reflecting on his season, Koreshkov remains optimistic and motivated. “It’s been rare for me to have two fights in a year recently,” he noted. “But I feel I’m finding my rhythm again. I know I belong among the best, and I’m ready to show that in 2025.”

At 33 years old, Koreshkov still has the tools to compete at the elite level. Known for his devastating striking and well-rounded skill set, he remains a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division. His experience as a former Bellator champion brings added depth to a PFL roster that has quickly become one of the most competitive platforms for fighters outside the UFC.

The PFL’s regular season format, which awards points for finishes and emphasizes consistent activity, could serve as the perfect stage for Koreshkov’s comeback ambitions. Fighters like him thrive when given multiple opportunities to showcase their abilities in a single year, and Koreshkov appears eager to capitalize on that structure.

Koreshkov Return on the Cards?

For PFL fans, the prospect of seeing Koreshkov return to the cage adds intrigue to an already stacked welterweight division. His matches, whether against familiar names or rising contenders, promise excitement and high stakes. With the 2025 season looming, Koreshkov’s name will be one to watch as he looks to reclaim his place at the top of the sport.

“I will do everything I can,” Koreshkov said with determination. “I’m ready to prove myself.”

If his words are any indication, Andrey Koreshkov’s story in the PFL is far from over.