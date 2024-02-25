AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Atlanta after William Byron’s Daytona 500 win

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Last race: William Byron crossed under the white flag denoting the final lap at the exact moment a crash broke out behind him and won the rain-delayed Daytona 500, giving team owner Rick Hendrick the win in the 40th anniversary year of Hendrick Motorsports.

Fast facts: Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman was second. … The last Hendrick driver to win the 500 was Dale Earmhardt Jr. in 2014. … Hendrick drivers have won the Daytona 500 nine times, tying the team with Petty Enterprises for the most ever. … The fourth and final caution of the race began when Bowman hit Byron from behind and it caused Byron to sideswipe Brad Keselowski, triggering a 23-car crash that caused a red flag that lasted more than 15 minutes.

Next race: March 3 at Las Vegas.

