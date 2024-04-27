Buccaneers add some quality on both sides of the ball on day two of the draft. LB Brasswell, DB Smith and WR McMillan can all play from day one.

Day two of the NFL Draft saw the Buccaneers add three outstanding college stars who can step on the field and help the team on day one.

According to Chad Reuter The Draft expert for NFL.COM the Buccaneers had a very productive day 2 of the NFL Draft. Be sure to check out his grades for the rest of the league.

Day 2 draft picks

Alabama LB Chris Braswell (No. 57 overall)

Georgia DB Tykee Smith (No. 89)

Washington WR Jalen McMillan (No. 92)

Day 1 grade: A

Analysis: Tampa Bay’s need for another edge rusher after the departure of Shaq Barrett may have brought Braswell up the board a bit in a thin class at that position, but he does have the tools to be a solid player. Smith’s going to be a good starting safety in the future, but he’ll likely play some nickel to complement veterans Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead this season. McMillan’s quickness in his routes and after the catch could make an impact if he soon matures.

Round 2 (57) — Chris Braswell, LB, Alabama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected University of Alabama defensive end Chris Braswell. The Pewter Pirates get some much needed help at the EDGE position.

HT: 6’3

WT: 255 lbs

Accolades:

• Second-team All-SEC (2023)

Round 3 (89) — Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected University of Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith with the 89th pick on the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 3 (92, from Lions) — Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected University of Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan with the 92nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.