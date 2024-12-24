Buccaneers Loss Alters Team’s Path To The Playoffs. They still are very much alive.

Bucs Report – The Dallas Cowboys won a hard-fought 26-24 victory on Sunday night, upsetting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that had appeared to be coasting toward the NFC South title, boasting an impressive collection of quality wins.

The Cowboys dominated the Buccaneers for most of the game. Then they weathered a late surge to secure a hard-fought victory. A crucial fumble recovery by cornerback DaRon Bland with just 1:26 remaining sealed the win, as the Cowboys improved to 7-8 on the season.

Baker Mayfield led an impressive comeback effort, orchestrating a swift 87-yard scoring drive in just over two minutes. He capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller, bringing the Buccaneers within two points of the Cowboys. With the score now 26-24, Tampa Bay had ample opportunity to regain possession and potentially snatch the win.

Tampa Bay’s defense came through with a vital three-and-out, providing the offense with a final opportunity. Following a Cowboys punt, the Buccaneers assumed possession at their own 26-yard line with 1:40 left, requiring a mere field goal to emerge victorious. But in a heart-wrenching turn of events, DaRon Bland stripped Rachaad White of the ball, extinguishing the Buccaneers’ comeback hopes.

The Buccaneers’ loss significantly alters their playoff landscape. After fighting to surpass the Falcons for the NFC South lead, Tampa Bay relinquished control of the division on Sunday night. Now, both teams are deadlocked at 8-7, with Atlanta holding the tiebreaker courtesy of their head-to-head sweep. If the Falcons win their remaining two games, they will secure the division title.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com