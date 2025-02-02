Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield playing in today’s Pro Bowl Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is back for another year as All-Pro Bowl and he deserves the spot.

Mayfield was largely considered a snub when the NFC’s three quarterbacks for the Pro Bowl Games were revealed before the regular season ended. They were Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, the Minnesota Vikings’ Sam Darnold and the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff, so Mayfield’s chances to actually end up making the games as an alternate became pretty decent if he didn’t make the Super Bowl — there was a good chance, after all, that one of those three quarterbacks would make it.

NFC quarterback Baker Mayfield (60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass against the AFC during the 2024 Pro Bowl. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images© Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As it turned out, none of them did, so Mayfield was out of luck. And then he was in some — Daniels pulled out of the games due to injury, so Mayfield will be there to represent the NFC for the second time in a row.

offensive MVP award after defeating fellow NFC quarterback Geno Smith in the precision passing event, and he’ll be looking to win the award for the second year in a row when he participates in the games in Orlando.

Mayfield will be one of four Bucs players represented at the event alongside wide receiver Mike Evans, tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea.