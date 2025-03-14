Buccaneers Re-Sign Quarterback Kyle Trask to a One-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back quarterback Kyle Trask on a one-year deal per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport,

“Source: The #Bucs have agreed to terms with backup QB Kyle Trask, as he’s set to return to Tampa Bay QB room. The former 2nd rounder will once again back up Baker.

He gets a 1-year, $2.787M deal.”

Kyle Trask was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round (64th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a 4-year rookie contract worth $5.54 million, including a $1.39 million signing bonus, on June 8, 2021.

Trask made his NFL debut in Week 18 of the 2022 season, passing for 23 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com