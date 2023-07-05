Buccaneers’ Rivalries with Other Teams in the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team with a rich history and passionate fanbase, have cultivated several notable rivalries throughout their presence in the National Football League (NFL) season games.

These thrilling rivalries have injected an extra dose of intensity and excitement into the Buccaneers’ matchups, resulting in memorable moments on the field. In this article, we will delve into some of the most significant rivalries the Bucs have experienced with other teams in the NFL, showcasing the fierce competition that makes NFL season games so captivating.

Buccaneers-Dolphins Rivalry

One of the most significant rivalries for the Bucs is with the Miami Dolphins. This rivalry dates back to the first meeting between the two teams on October 24, 1976, where the Dolphins claimed a narrow victory with a score of 23-20. Since then, the Buccaneers and Dolphins have faced each other a total of 12 times.

In terms of the all-time series, the Bucs hold a slight edge over the Dolphins in regular-season meetings, with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses. However, in preseason games, the Dolphins have the advantage, leading the series with 18 wins compared to the Buccaneers’ 15 wins.

The Buccaneers’ largest victory against the Dolphins occurred in 2021, with a dominant 45-17 win. The current win streak favors the Buccaneers, who have won the last three encounters between the two teams.

Buccaneers-Panthers Rivalry

Another notable rivalry for the Bucs is with the Carolina Panthers. This rivalry began on October 1, 1995, with a Bucs victory of 20-13. Since then, the Buccaneers and Panthers have met a total of 45 times.

The Panthers have had the upper hand in the all-time series, with 25 wins compared to the Buccaneers’ 20 wins. The largest victory in this rivalry belongs to the Panthers, with a commanding 48-16 win in 2011. However, the Buccaneers managed to secure a win in their latest encounter on January 1, 2023, with a close score of 30-24.

The Buccaneers and Panthers have a history of intense matchups, and their rivalry has been fueled by competitive games and high-stakes moments.

Buccaneers-Falcons Rivalry

The rivalry between the Bucs and the Atlanta Falcons is another notable one in the NFC South division. These two teams have faced each other numerous times, creating thrilling moments for fans.

Although the Falcons hold the edge in the all-time series, the Buccaneers have managed to secure some memorable victories over their divisional rivals. The intensity of this rivalry is amplified by the divisional matchups, where both teams compete for playoff spots and division titles.

Buccaneers-Saints Rivalry

The rivalry between the Bucs and the New Orleans Saints is one filled with passion and intensity. Being divisional opponents, these two teams face each other twice a year, making their matchups highly anticipated by fans.

The rivalry between the Buccaneers and Saints has seen some fierce battles and dramatic moments over the years. The games between these two teams have often had playoff implications, adding an extra layer of excitement and competitiveness.

Rivalries are an essential aspect of the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Bucs have had their fair share of intense matchups and memorable moments against various teams. The rivalries with the Dolphins, Panthers, Falcons, and Saints have brought excitement to the field and created lasting memories for fans.

As the Buccaneers continue their journey in the NFL, it’s likely that new rivalries will emerge, further fueling the competitive spirit of the team and captivating the hearts of their dedicated fanbase.