Bucs Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff, back for a 36th season joining former Bucs tight end Dave Moore, and reporter T.J. Rives  

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2024 NFL season ready to defend their divisional title. They will do so with the legendary voice of play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff.

Via the team’s website,

“The legendary voice of the Buccaneers and award-winning play-by-play announcer, Gene Deckerhoff, returns for his 36th season alongside former Bucs tight end Dave Moore, who enters his 19th season providing game analysis. T.J. Rives will provide live in-game updates and interviews from the sidelines for the 20th consecutive season. Games will once again be broadcast on the Buccaneers’ flagship radio station, iHeart Media’s 98ROCK 97.9 FM.”

—

The team also announced a multi-year extension to provide a Spanish-language broadcast with NIA Broadcasting. That broadcast will be on WTMP 96.1 FM-HD-1 with Martín Gramática, Carlos Bohórquez, and Santiago Gramática.

Via the team’s website

“All of us at WTMP and NIA Broadcasting are excited to continue our partnership with the Buccaneers,” said Neal Ardman, WTMP’s Chief Executive Officer. “The team is an important part of WTMP, providing fans all across Tampa Bay access to live-game Spanish audio as well as news and information about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

—

Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford on the announcement,

“Our local broadcast stations play a huge part in what we do all year round, and an even more important role when it comes to delivering the game live to our Krewe. Whether you’re listening from the car or at home with your family, fans have access to tune into any Buccaneers game, home or away to hear live game analysis. Buccaneers Radio Network has worked hard to strengthen our partnership with NIA Broadcasting as we broaden our audience reach by offering Spanish-speaking fans alternative ways to listen to Buccaneers games.”

The preseason games will be broadcast by WFLA News Channel 8 with Chris Myers, Ronde Barber and Dan Lucas handling play-by-play duties. The Buccaneers Radio Network will be heard on 98ROCK (97.9 FM) and WTMP (96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 102.1 FM, and 1150 AM).

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com