Charles Schwab Challenge Coverage from Colonial Country Club in Texas Begins Today at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel on a Big Golf Weekend

The PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, headlines this week’s golf coverage across four tournaments on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.

PGA TOUR: CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

The PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge is held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 77th edition of the event this week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is expected to compete at this week’s event that features a competitive field including Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, and Tony Finau.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 4-7 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday airing from 1-3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Steve Sands

Analyst: Curt Byrum

Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: John Cook / Arron Oberholser

How To Watch – Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Scottie Scheffler

Max Homa

Jordan Spieth

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Harris English

Thomas Detry

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: KITCHENAID SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the oldest major championship on the PGA TOUR Champions, is presented this week at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich. Steve Stricker looks to defend his 2023 major championship victory.

Live coverage tees off at 1 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with six hours of weekend coverage beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC, Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Terry Gannon

Analyst: Peter Jacobsen

Holes: Mark Rolfing

On-Course: Roger Maltbie

Reports: Jimmy Roberts

How To Watch – Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26 (all times ET)

TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Steve Stricker

Bernhard Langer

Padraig Harrington

Ernie Els

Vijay Singh

Retief Goosen

DP WORLD TOUR: SOUDAL OPEN

The Soudal Open, formerly known as the Belgian Open, on the DP World Tour is held this week at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald headlines a competitive field at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Notable Players This Week

Luke Donald

Dylan Frittelli

Thomas Pieters

Thriston Lawrence

Matthias Schwab

NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Team National Championship coverage will be presented by Stifel and AT&T today, Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. No. 1 Stanford will face No. 6 UCLA in the match play finals. Click here for the teams and individuals competing in this year’s championships.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Karen Stupples

Holes: Steve Burkowski

On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams , Rich Lerner , Johnson Wagner , Amanda Blumenherst , Tripp Isenhour , Amy Rogers , Hailey Hunter , and Bailey Chamblee .

, , , , , , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Hunter and Chamblee.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.