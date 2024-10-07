Cleveland hosts the Tigers while the Yankees entertain the Royals as the ALDS Game 2’s will be played today.

Both the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians emerged victorious in their respective opening games of the American League Division Series on Saturday. The Guardians secured a 7-0 win against the Tigers, while the Yankees narrowly defeated the Royals in a tense 6-5 game.

Cleveland and Detroit kick things off today with an afternoon affair at home, while the evening game will take place in the Bronx, featuring the Yankees against the Royals. Below is all the information you need regarding the game times, as well as where you can watch them on TV or via streaming.

Time: 4:08 p.m.

4:08 p.m. Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio TV channel: TBS, TruTV and stream on either MAX or Sling

TBS, TruTV and stream on either MAX or Sling Radio: ESPN

ESPN Moneyline: +110 Guardians / -125 Detroit Tigers

+110 Guardians / -125 Detroit Tigers Run line: -1.5

-1.5 Total: Over/under 6.5

Over/under 6.5 Ceremonial first pitch: Josh Tomlin

Royals vs. Yankees