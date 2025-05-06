    College D-II Baseball Poll: University of Tampa at No.1 while Florida Southern rolls into No. 11

    By
    Sports Talk Florida
    -
    0
    64

    Once again, the University of Tampa remains at the top of the weekly number 1 in the DII College Baseball Poll. Meanwhile, 11th is Florida Southern, as we get closer to the playoffs.

    2025 NCBWA National Poll (Week 12 Poll – April 30, 2025)
    (NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)

    RankSchool (1st Place)RecordPts.Prev.
    1Tampa (19)38-64991
    2Angelo State (1)41-74742
    3Central Missouri35-104533
    4Catawba36-124156
    5UT Tyler41-94125
    6Westmont 37-114094
    7Minnesota State39-53757
    8Grand Valley State35-103558
    9Millersville34-731910
    10North Greenville42-1131611
    11Florida Southern32-123159
    12Colorado Mesa33-1027212
    13Northwest Nazarene38-1223315
    14Young Harris37-1321316
    15Pittsburg State36-919917
    16East Stroudsburg35-917522
    17Lenoir-Rhyne40-916120
    18Davenport 33-1216021
    19Delta State32-1615114
    20Thomas Jefferson33-1313924
    21Point Loma32-129923
    22West Chester32-137519
    23North Georgia36-135225
    24Goldey-Beacom33-155018
    25Fort Hays  State32-1233RV

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR