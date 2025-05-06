College D-II Baseball Poll: University of Tampa at No.1 while Florida Southern rolls into No. 11

Once again, the University of Tampa remains at the top of the weekly number 1 in the DII College Baseball Poll. Meanwhile, 11th is Florida Southern, as we get closer to the playoffs.
2025 NCBWA National Poll (Week 12 Poll – April 30, 2025)
(NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)
|Rank
|School (1st Place)
|Record
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1
|Tampa (19)
|38-6
|499
|1
|2
|Angelo State (1)
|41-7
|474
|2
|3
|Central Missouri
|35-10
|453
|3
|4
|Catawba
|36-12
|415
|6
|5
|UT Tyler
|41-9
|412
|5
|6
|Westmont
|37-11
|409
|4
|7
|Minnesota State
|39-5
|375
|7
|8
|Grand Valley State
|35-10
|355
|8
|9
|Millersville
|34-7
|319
|10
|10
|North Greenville
|42-11
|316
|11
|11
|Florida Southern
|32-12
|315
|9
|12
|Colorado Mesa
|33-10
|272
|12
|13
|Northwest Nazarene
|38-12
|233
|15
|14
|Young Harris
|37-13
|213
|16
|15
|Pittsburg State
|36-9
|199
|17
|16
|East Stroudsburg
|35-9
|175
|22
|17
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|40-9
|161
|20
|18
|Davenport
|33-12
|160
|21
|19
|Delta State
|32-16
|151
|14
|20
|Thomas Jefferson
|33-13
|139
|24
|21
|Point Loma
|32-12
|99
|23
|22
|West Chester
|32-13
|75
|19
|23
|North Georgia
|36-13
|52
|25
|24
|Goldey-Beacom
|33-15
|50
|18
|25
|Fort Hays State
|32-12
|33
|RV