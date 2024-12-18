College Football Playoff team breakdown series: Clemson

RANT SPORTS – Clemson Tigers

Among all the longshots to win the national title, Clemson is the most mispriced. At 37-1 odds, the Tigers are significantly overvalued—they should be closer to 60-1 than 40-1. Before evaluating their College Football Playoff chances, let’s take a closer look at Clemson’s journey to the postseason.

Clemson opened their season by challenging themselves against then-#1 Georgia on a neutral field. The Tigers hung tough defensively in the first half, trailing only 6-0 at halftime. However, they were thoroughly dominated in the second half, losing the yardage battle 447-188. The final score, 34-3, reflected Clemson’s struggles in every phase of the game.

Clemson rebounded with a commanding 66-20 win over an overmatched Appalachian State team. They then faced NC State, a team in turmoil after losing its starting quarterback. Backup QB CJ Bailey, though promising later in the season, wasn’t ready for this game. Clemson built a 52-7 lead before coasting to a misleading 59-35 final score.

The Tigers continued with easy wins over Stanford and an imploding Florida State team, jumping out to a 17-0 lead en route to a 29-13 victory. They followed those with comfortable wins at Wake Forest and at home against Virginia.

Clemson Loses Again

Then came Louisville, and the cracks in Clemson’s armor were exposed. The Cardinals dominated from start to finish, leading 17-7 at halftime and extending their advantage to 26-7 in the third quarter. Clemson never mounted a serious comeback and fell 33-21. This loss effectively ended any chance Clemson had of earning an at-large playoff bid.

Next, Clemson faced an injury-depleted Virginia Tech team in Blacksburg. Despite trailing 7-0 at halftime, Clemson’s defense smothered the Hokies, who had no offensive answers. The Tigers pulled away for a 24-14 victory.

A trip to Pitt followed, where Clemson faced yet another backup quarterback. However, this one torched the Tigers for over 350 yards. Clemson led 17-7 at halftime but nearly collapsed in the fourth quarter. Pitt scored 13 unanswered points to take a 20-17 lead with 1:36 remaining. Just 20 seconds later, quarterback Cade Klubnik saved Clemson’s season with a 50-yard touchdown run to secure a 24-20 escape.

Clemson then played The Citadel, easily securing a win. Next came their annual rivalry game against South Carolina, which turned into a defensive slugfest. Tied 7-7 at halftime, Clemson led 14-10 late in the fourth quarter. However, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:08 left to steal a 17-14 victory.

Clemson Gets Help

Despite the loss, Clemson’s playoff hopes stayed alive when Syracuse rallied from a 21-point deficit to upset Miami 42-38, securing the Tigers a spot in the ACC title game against SMU.

In the ACC Championship, Clemson capitalized on SMU turnovers to build a 24-7 halftime lead. They extended the advantage to 31-14 entering the fourth quarter. However, SMU mounted a furious 17-0 comeback to tie the game at 31 with just 16 seconds remaining. A strong kickoff return and sharp execution by Klubnik against a soft zone allowed Clemson to reach the 39-yard line. A 56-yard field goal at the buzzer lifted Clemson to a dramatic 34-31 victory, eliminating Alabama from playoff contention and punching the Tigers’ ticket to the postseason.

Clemson College Football Playoff Outlook

The Clemson Tigers enter the College Football Playoffs as the #12 seed and arguably the weakest team in the field. Their prospects are dim, as Clemson is a solid team but far from elite. Georgia exposed their deficiencies in the season opener, and the Tigers have struggled against stronger opponents throughout the year.

In the first round, Clemson travels to Austin to face an elite Texas team. The Tigers are significant underdogs, with Texas favored by 11 points—a spread that may even be too light. Should Clemson pull off a miracle upset, they would face Arizona State in the second round, which could be considered a toss-up.

Overall, Clemson’s chances of advancing are the slimmest of any playoff team. An early exit in Austin seems likely, and Texas covering the 11-point spread is a strong bet. Clemson’s decision to build from within has left them well-coached but without the elite talent necessary to compete at the highest level