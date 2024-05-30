D-II Baseball: The University of Tampa are one World Series Title away from a record number of championships.

Tampa. Tampa’s reputation precedes it, with the Spartans just one national championship away from tying for the most titles in the sport’s history, holding eight since their last win in 2019. As they head to their 20th DII baseball final, they boast the all-time hit leader in DII baseball, EJ Cumbo, who notched three hits and a home run in each super regional game. Statistically, they are the most well-rounded team, with a significant edge in pitching. Their tournament performance has been outstanding, batting .407 and scoring an average of 15.0 runs per game with a 1.255 OPS. In such a formidable field, Tampa’s prospects of reaching the season’s final game are strong.
THIS STORY IS FROM NCAA.COM THE HOME OF ALL COLLEGE SPORTS
2024 NCAA DII baseball championship schedule
*All times Eastern
Championship finals: Saturday, June 1 – Saturday, June 8
- Saturday, June 1
- Game 1: (4) Pont Loma vs. (5) Indiana (PA), 1:30 p.m.
- Game 2: (1) Central Mo. vs. (8) Angelo State, 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 2
- Game 3: (3) Catawba vs. (6) Southern N.H., 1:30 p.m.
- Game 4: (2) Tampa vs. (7) UIndy, 6 p.m.
- Monday, June 3
- Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1:30 p.m.
- Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 4
- Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m.
- Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 5
- Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5, 1:30 p.m.
- Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 6
- Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.
- Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 7
- Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA
- Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA
- Saturday, June 8
- Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14