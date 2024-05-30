D-II Baseball: The University of Tampa are one World Series Title away from a record number of championships.

Tampa. Tampa’s reputation precedes it, with the Spartans just one national championship away from tying for the most titles in the sport’s history, holding eight since their last win in 2019. As they head to their 20th DII baseball final, they boast the all-time hit leader in DII baseball, EJ Cumbo, who notched three hits and a home run in each super regional game. Statistically, they are the most well-rounded team, with a significant edge in pitching. Their tournament performance has been outstanding, batting .407 and scoring an average of 15.0 runs per game with a 1.255 OPS. In such a formidable field, Tampa’s prospects of reaching the season’s final game are strong.

