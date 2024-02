Daytona 2024: Tonight starts the new NASCAR season with Trucks this evening, Xfinity on Saturday, and the showcase 500 on Sunday.

The 2024 NASCAR season gets off with a big weekend at Daytona with the Craftsman Truck Series tonight, the Xfinity Series Saturday and the crown jewel of them all the Daytona 500 3 p.m. on Sunday. Joey Logano and his Penske Ford will have poll position for the 500,

Friday, February 16

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duels (re-air), FS1

4:30 a.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS1

5:30 a.m., Greatest Races: 1988 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Daytona (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, FS1

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Daytona, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh from Florida 250, FS1

Saturday, February 17

Midnight, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh from Florida 250 (re-air), FS1

2 a.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., Greatest Races: 1998 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh from Florida 250 (re-air), FS1

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, FS1

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Daytona, FS1

1:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Daytona ARCA 200, FS1

4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay- NXS Daytona, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 300, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duels (re-air), FS2

Sunday, February 18

1 a.m., I Am Kevin Harvick (re-air), FS2

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 300 (re-air), FS2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Fresh from Florida 250 (re-air), FS2

5:30 a.m., Greatest Races: 1998 Daytona 500 (re-air),FS1

6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice (re-air), FS1

7 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 300 (re-air), FS1

9 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay Part 1, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay Part 2, FOX

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2024 Daytona 500, FOX and FOX Deportes

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: 2024 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS1