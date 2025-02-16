Daytona 500: The starting grid for today’s race.

The kickoff to the 2025 NASCAR season as always is the Daytona 500 and this year we find a Toyota on the poll for the first time. Chase Brisco put the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the point for the race with Penske Ford of with the No. Mustang of Austin Cindric in the second spot at the head of the field.

“A great way to start our season. Unbelievable way to start off the year. Unbelievable way to start off with Toyota,” said Briscoe. “To be able to be the guy to deliver them the first anything when they’ve already accomplished so much is pretty cool. To think I’m going to start on the front row or on the pole of the ‘Great American Race’ with ultimately the great American brand of (sponsor) Bass Pro Shops is unbelievable. Can’t thank Coach Gibbs enough, the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization.”

“A lot of fast Fords,” said Cindric. “Pretty good to start on the front row with one of my good friends. All in all, a great box checked for the start of this week. I think every single part of this weekend is important to setting up an opportunity to win this race on Sunday.”

Daytona 500 starting lineup 2025

Starting pos. Driver Car No. Team 1. Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2. Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske 3. Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 4. Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club 5. William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 6. Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing 7. Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing 8. Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 9. Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing 10. Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 11. Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing 12. Corey LaJoie 01 Rick Ware Racing 13 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing 14. Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports 15. Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 16. Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 17. Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 18. John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club 19. Justin Allgaier 40 JR Motorsports 20. Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 21. Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing 22. Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 23. Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing 24. Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing 25. Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports 26. Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing 27. Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing 28. Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing 29. Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing 30. Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team 31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daughtery Racing 32. Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports 33. Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports 34. Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing 35. Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports 36. Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing 37. Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports 38. Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 39. Martin Truex Jr. 56 Tricon Garage 40. Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club 41. Helio Castroneves 91 Trackhouse Racing

Where to watch the Daytona 500

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: Fox

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Listen to the race free: MRN