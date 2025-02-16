Daytona 500: The starting grid for today’s race.

The kickoff to the 2025 NASCAR season as always is the Daytona 500 and this year we find a Toyota on the poll for the first time. Chase Brisco put the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the point for the race with Penske Ford of with the No. Mustang of Austin Cindric in the second spot at the head of the field.

“A great way to start our season. Unbelievable way to start off the year. Unbelievable way to start off with Toyota,” said Briscoe. “To be able to be the guy to deliver them the first anything when they’ve already accomplished so much is pretty cool. To think I’m going to start on the front row or on the pole of the ‘Great American Race’ with ultimately the great American brand of (sponsor) Bass Pro Shops is unbelievable. Can’t thank Coach Gibbs enough, the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization.”

“A lot of fast Fords,” said Cindric. “Pretty good to start on the front row with one of my good friends. All in all, a great box checked for the start of this week. I think every single part of this weekend is important to setting up an opportunity to win this race on Sunday.”

Daytona 500 starting lineup 2025

Starting pos.DriverCar No.Team
1.Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing
2.Austin Cindric2Team Penske
3.Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
4.Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club
5.William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
6.Chris Buescher17RFK Racing
7.Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing
8.Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
9.Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing
10.Joey Logano22Team Penske
11.Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing
12.Corey LaJoie01Rick Ware Racing
13AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing
14.Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports
15.Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
16.Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
17.Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
18.John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club
19.Justin Allgaier40JR Motorsports
20.Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
21.Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing
22.Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
23.Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing
24.Riley Herbst3523XI Racing
25.Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports
26.Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing
27.Ryan Preece60RFK Racing
28.Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing
29.Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing
30.Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team
31.Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daughtery Racing
32.Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports
33.Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports
34.Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing
35.Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports
36.Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing
37.Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports
38.Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
39.Martin Truex Jr.56Tricon Garage
40.Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club
41.Helio Castroneves91Trackhouse Racing

Where to watch the Daytona 500

When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, Florida
TV: Fox
Stream: fubo (try for free)

Listen to the race free: MRN

