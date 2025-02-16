Daytona 500: The starting grid for today’s race.

The kickoff to the 2025 NASCAR season as always is the Daytona 500 and this year we find a Toyota on the poll for the first time. Chase Brisco put the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the point for the race with Penske Ford of with the No. Mustang of Austin Cindric in the second spot at the head of the field.
“A great way to start our season. Unbelievable way to start off the year. Unbelievable way to start off with Toyota,” said Briscoe. “To be able to be the guy to deliver them the first anything when they’ve already accomplished so much is pretty cool. To think I’m going to start on the front row or on the pole of the ‘Great American Race’ with ultimately the great American brand of (sponsor) Bass Pro Shops is unbelievable. Can’t thank Coach Gibbs enough, the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization.”
“A lot of fast Fords,” said Cindric. “Pretty good to start on the front row with one of my good friends. All in all, a great box checked for the start of this week. I think every single part of this weekend is important to setting up an opportunity to win this race on Sunday.”
Daytona 500 starting lineup 2025
|Starting pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1.
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2.
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|3.
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|4.
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|5.
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6.
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|7.
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|8.
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9.
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|10.
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|11.
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|12.
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|14.
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|15.
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|16.
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|17.
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|19.
|Justin Allgaier
|40
|JR Motorsports
|20.
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21.
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|22.
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|23.
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24.
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|25.
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|26.
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|27.
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|28.
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|29.
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|30.
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|31.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daughtery Racing
|32.
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|33.
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|34.
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|35.
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|36.
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|37.
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|38.
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|39.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|56
|Tricon Garage
|40.
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|41.
|Helio Castroneves
|91
|Trackhouse Racing
Where to watch the Daytona 500
When: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Daytona International Speedway — Daytona Beach, Florida
TV: Fox
Stream: fubo (try for free)
Listen to the race free: MRN