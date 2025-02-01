Eckel Picks the NFL Awards: MVP Barkley or Jackson?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs defenders in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Once upon a time in a land far, far away I had a vote for the Associated Press’ NFL awards. 

One year it was for Coach of the Year, another year it was for Rookie of the Year and every so often it was for Most Valuable Player.

While those days are gone, it doesn’t mean my opinions are. Now, the NFL conducts its awards like the Academy Awards. They nominate five players for each and then pick a winner.

The Oscars? Let’s call these the Rogers. And here’s one opinion. 

Most Valuable Player 

The nominees are.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore 

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati 

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit

And the winner is.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia 

This wasn’t easy. You could make the case for Allen and Jackson very easily. But if you take the award at its meaning, “most valuable’’ it has to be a the player who made the Eagles what they are.

Coach of the Year

The nominees are.

Dan Campbell, Detroit 

Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota 

Sean Payton, Denver 

Dan Quinn, Washington 

Andy Reid, Kansas City 

And the winner is.

Dan Quinn, Washington 

Jim Harbaugh, of the Chargers, probably should have been on the list as well. While all those nominated could have won the award almost any other year, this year it’s Quinn. To go from second-worst in the league to second-best in the conference it’s incredible. 

Assistant Coach of the Year 

The nominees are.

Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo 

Vic Fangio, DC, Philadelphia 

Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota 

Aaron Glenn, DC, Detroit 

Brian Johnson, OC, Detroit 

And the winner is.

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia 

The question is why wasn’t Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo on the list?

Comeback Player of the Year 

The nominees are.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 

Sam Darnold, Minnesota 

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles

Christian Gonzalez, New England

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo 

And the winner is

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 

Not sure what this award means anymore. Coming back from injury? Returning to form after a bad year? If it’s most improved that would be Darnold. But he didn’t come back from anything. Same goes for the rest of them.

Defensive Player of the Year 

The nominees are.

Zach Baun, LB, Philadelphia 

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland 

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati

Patrick Surtain, CB, Denver 

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh 

And the winner is.

Patrick Surtain, Denver  

This one is really tough. Any of the five could win. Let’s go with the cover guy who took away the opponent’s top WR every week.

Patrick Surtain
Patrick Surtain

Offensive Player of the Year 

And the nominees are.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia 

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

JaMar Chase, WR, Cincinnati 

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore 

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore 

And the winner is.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 

Unless Jackson, or Allen gets MVP. Then it has to be Barkley. 

Defensive Rookie of the Year 

And the nominees are.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Philadelphia 

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia 

Braden Fiske, DE, Los Angeles 

Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles 

Chop Robinson, DE, Miami 

And the winner is. 

Braden Fiske, Los Angeles 

In a really close decision over his teammate and Mitchell. 

Offensive Rookie of the Year 

And the nominees are.

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas

Jayden Daniels. QB, Washington 

Malik Nabers, WR, New York 

Bo Nix, QB, Denver 

Brian Thomas, WR, Jacksonville 

And the winner is.

Jayden Daniels, Washington 

If you need an explanation, you shouldn’t be reading this story. 

