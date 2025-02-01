Eckel Picks the NFL Awards: MVP Barkley or Jackson?

RANT SPORTS – Who Does Mark Eckel Think Should Win NFL Awards?

Once upon a time in a land far, far away I had a vote for the Associated Press’ NFL awards.

One year it was for Coach of the Year, another year it was for Rookie of the Year and every so often it was for Most Valuable Player.

While those days are gone, it doesn’t mean my opinions are. Now, the NFL conducts its awards like the Academy Awards. They nominate five players for each and then pick a winner.

The Oscars? Let’s call these the Rogers. And here’s one opinion.

Most Valuable Player

The nominees are.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit

And the winner is.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia

This wasn’t easy. You could make the case for Allen and Jackson very easily. But if you take the award at its meaning, “most valuable’’ it has to be a the player who made the Eagles what they are.

Coach of the Year

The nominees are.

Dan Campbell, Detroit

Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota

Sean Payton, Denver

Dan Quinn, Washington

Andy Reid, Kansas City

And the winner is.

Dan Quinn, Washington

Jim Harbaugh, of the Chargers, probably should have been on the list as well. While all those nominated could have won the award almost any other year, this year it’s Quinn. To go from second-worst in the league to second-best in the conference it’s incredible.

Assistant Coach of the Year

The nominees are.

Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo

Vic Fangio, DC, Philadelphia

Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota

Aaron Glenn, DC, Detroit

Brian Johnson, OC, Detroit

And the winner is.

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia

The question is why wasn’t Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo on the list?

Comeback Player of the Year

The nominees are.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Sam Darnold, Minnesota

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles

Christian Gonzalez, New England

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo

And the winner is

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Not sure what this award means anymore. Coming back from injury? Returning to form after a bad year? If it’s most improved that would be Darnold. But he didn’t come back from anything. Same goes for the rest of them.

Defensive Player of the Year

The nominees are.

Zach Baun, LB, Philadelphia

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati

Patrick Surtain, CB, Denver

T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh

And the winner is.

Patrick Surtain, Denver

This one is really tough. Any of the five could win. Let’s go with the cover guy who took away the opponent’s top WR every week.

Patrick Surtain

Offensive Player of the Year

And the nominees are.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

JaMar Chase, WR, Cincinnati

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

And the winner is.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Unless Jackson, or Allen gets MVP. Then it has to be Barkley.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

And the nominees are.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Philadelphia

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia

Braden Fiske, DE, Los Angeles

Jared Verse, LB, Los Angeles

Chop Robinson, DE, Miami

And the winner is.

Braden Fiske, Los Angeles

In a really close decision over his teammate and Mitchell.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

And the nominees are.

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas

Jayden Daniels. QB, Washington

Malik Nabers, WR, New York

Bo Nix, QB, Denver

Brian Thomas, WR, Jacksonville

And the winner is.

Jayden Daniels, Washington

If you need an explanation, you shouldn’t be reading this story.