ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of Inaugural Two-Day NBA Draft tonight 8 pm

The 2024 NBA Draft Round 1 and Round 2 will be split across two days for the first time since the draft adopted its current, two-round format in 1989. This format was introduced to ensure a fair distribution of talent among the teams. This year’s first round will take place Wednesday at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn before moving to ESPN’s Manhattan studio on Thursday for the second round.

In Round 1, ESPN’s broadcast will include Malika Andrews with Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, and Richard Jefferson. ABC’s broadcast will present Kevin Negandhi with Bob Myers and Stephen A. Smith. Contributors to both telecasts will be Jonathan Givony, Bobby Marks, Monica McNutt, and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Complete 2024 NBA draft order: First round

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GS)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (via NO)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC)

30. Boston Celtics

Second round

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET)

32. Utah Jazz (via WSH)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM)

38. New York Knicks (via UTAH)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (via GS)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. LA Clippers (via IND)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL)

49. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)

50. Indiana Pacers (via NO)

51. Washington Wizards (via PHX)

52. Golden State Warriors (via MIL)

53. Detroit Pistons (via NY)

54. Boston Celtics (via DAL)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)

56. Denver Nuggets (via MIN)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC)

58. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS)

*The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns were forced to forfeit second-round picks for violating rules governing the timing of free agency discussions.