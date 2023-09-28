Sir Alex Ferguson CONFIRMED as the best Premier League manager of all time

Sir Alex Ferguson takes first place, followed by Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp

Analysis of manager statistics reveals the best Premier League managers of all time

Italy sees the most managers making the top ten, with three placing on the list

A new OLBG study has revealed the greatest Premier League managers of all time.

The study ranked the best Premier League managers of all time based on a variety of factors including win percentage, total points gained, points per game, total games in charge, and goal difference.

First place belongs to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, with an unparalleled score of 88.34 out of 100. His strategic brilliance and enduring success at Manchester United firmly establish him as an icon of football management. Topping the stats for both total points (1,752) and goal difference (+924).

Pep Guardiola ranks second, with a score of 82.9 out of 100. The Manchester City gaffer beat out every other Premier League manager in terms of both average points-per-game, at 2.35 and win percentage, at 75%.

Third place goes to Jürgen Klopp, with a score of 67.79 out of 100. The Liverpool manager, who is coming up to his eighth anniversary with the team, holds an impressive record of 2.1 points per game, as well as a win percentage of 62%.

Arsene Wenger sits extremely close behind in fourth place with a score of 67.03 out of 100. An impressive 22-year career at Arsenal results in Wenger holding the record for total Premier League games in charge, with a massive 828 games.

Fifth place with a score of 65.03 out of 100 goes to Jose Mourinho, whose managerial career spanned Chelsea, Manchester United, and most recently a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho managed to rack up a total of 735 points across the 363 games he managed within the Premier League.

Sixth place goes to Antonio Conte with a score of 64.57 out of 100, while Roberto Mancini ranks seventh, sitting extremely close behind with a score of 64.36 out of 100.

Eighth place sees Mikel Arteta with a score of 54.74 out of 100, while ninth goes to Carlo Ancelotti with a score of 52.98 out of 100.

Rounding out the list in tenth place is Manuel Pellegrini, with a score of 50.86 out of 100.

Interestingly, Mick McCarthy takes the spot at the bottom of the list, with a score of just 0.49 out of 100. He has the lowest points per game of any manager (0.79) as well as the lowest win percentage on the list (20%).

The nationalities of the top ten Premier League managers are relatively even, however Italy make up a majority with three managers; Conte, Mancini, and Ancelotti.

TOP THREE PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS OF ALL TIME

Rank Manager Index score / 100 1. Sir Alex Ferguson 88.34 2. Pep Guardiola 82.90 3. Jürgen Klopp 67.79

RANKING OF ALL PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS