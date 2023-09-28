Sir Alex Ferguson CONFIRMED as the best Premier League manager of all time

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
  • Sir Alex Ferguson takes first place, followed by Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp 
  • Analysis of manager statistics reveals the best Premier League managers of all time  
  • Italy sees the most managers making the top ten, with three placing on the list 

A new OLBG study has revealed the greatest Premier League managers of all time. 

The study ranked the best Premier League managers of all time based on a variety of factors including win percentage, total points gained, points per game, total games in charge, and goal difference. 

First place belongs to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, with an unparalleled score of 88.34 out of 100. His strategic brilliance and enduring success at Manchester United firmly establish him as an icon of football management. Topping the stats for both total points (1,752) and goal difference (+924). 

Pep Guardiola ranks second, with a score of 82.9 out of 100. The Manchester City gaffer beat out every other Premier League manager in terms of both average points-per-game, at 2.35 and win percentage, at 75%. 

Third place goes to Jürgen Klopp, with a score of 67.79 out of 100. The Liverpool manager, who is coming up to his eighth anniversary with the team, holds an impressive record of 2.1 points per game, as well as a win percentage of 62%. 

Arsene Wenger sits extremely close behind in fourth place with a score of 67.03 out of 100. An impressive 22-year career at Arsenal results in Wenger holding the record for total Premier League games in charge, with a massive 828 games. 

Fifth place with a score of 65.03 out of 100 goes to Jose Mourinho, whose managerial career spanned Chelsea, Manchester United, and most recently a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho managed to rack up a total of 735 points across the 363 games he managed within the Premier League. 

Sixth place goes to Antonio Conte with a score of 64.57 out of 100, while Roberto Mancini ranks seventh, sitting extremely close behind with a score of 64.36 out of 100. 

Eighth place sees Mikel Arteta with a score of 54.74 out of 100, while ninth goes to Carlo Ancelotti with a score of 52.98 out of 100. 

Rounding out the list in tenth place is Manuel Pellegrini, with a score of 50.86 out of 100

Interestingly, Mick McCarthy takes the spot at the bottom of the list, with a score of just 0.49 out of 100. He has the lowest points per game of any manager (0.79) as well as the lowest win percentage on the list (20%).  

The nationalities of the top ten Premier League managers are relatively even, however Italy make up a majority with three managers; Conte, Mancini, and Ancelotti. 

TOP THREE PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS OF ALL TIME

      Rank      Manager      Index score / 100 
     1.     Sir Alex Ferguson     88.34 
     2.     Pep Guardiola     82.90 
     3.     Jürgen Klopp     67.79 

RANKING OF ALL PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS

      Rank      Name      Index Score / 100 
     1.     Sir Alex Ferguson     88.34 
     2.     Pep Guardiola     82.90 
     3.     Jürgen Klopp     67.79 
     4.     Arsene Wenger     67.03 
     5.     Jose Mourinho     65.03 
     6.     Antonio Conte     64.57 
     7.     Roberto Mancini     64.36 
     8.     Mikel Arteta     54.74 
     9.     Carlo Ancelotti     52.98 
     10.     Manuel Pellegrini     50.86 
     11.     Mauricio Pochettino     50.67 
     12.     Andre Villas-Boas     49.56 
     13.     Unai Emery     49.25 
     14.     Rafa Benitez     47.26 
     15.     Kenny Dalglish     46.11 
     16.     Roy Evans     45.86 
     17.     Gianluca Vialli     45.46 
     18.     Gerard Houllier     44.85 
     19.     Claudio Ranieri     42.52 
     20.     Ole Gunnar Solskjaer     42.02 
     21.     Brendan Rodgers     41.04 
     22.     Bobby Robson     39.94 
     23.     David O’Leary     38.96 
     24.     Ronald Koeman     38.90 
     25.     Kevin Keegan     38.78 
     26.     David Moyes     36.67 
     27.     John Gregory     33.55 
     28.     Harry Redknapp     33.34 
     29.     Frank Clarke     32.34 
     30.     Ruud Gullit     30.86 
     31.     Nuno Espirito Santo     30.82 
     32.     Martin O’Neill     30.64 
     33.     Mike Walker     30.52 
     34.     George Graham     29.63 
     35.     Martin Jol     28.88 
     36.     Gerry Francis     28.82 
     37.     Brian Little     28.51 
     38.     Mark Hughes     27.33 
     39.     Thomas Frank     27.05 
     40.     Trevor Francis     26.84 
     41.     Avram Grant     26.72 
     42.     Howard Wilkinson     26.71 
     43.     Sam Allardyce     26.53 
     44.     Frank Lampard     26.01 
     45.     Eddie Howe     25.86 
     46.     Glenn Hoddle     25.39 
     47.     Graeme Souness     25.37 
     48.     Marco Silva     24.80 
     49.     Joe Kinnear     24.56 
     50.     Glenn Roeder     24.50 
     51.     Roy Hodgson     24.47 
     52.     Alan Pardew     24.21 
     53.     Alan Curbishley     24.07 
     54.     Ron Atkinson     23.04 
     55.     Peter Reid     22.77 
     56.     Steve McClaren     21.40 
     57.     Claude Puel     21.13 
     58.     Chris Coleman     21.04 
     59.     Roberto Martinez     20.88 
     60.     George Burley     20.61 
     61.     Tony Pulis     20.46 
     62.     David Pleat     20.42 
     63.     Gordon Strachan     19.94 
     64.     Slaven Bilic     19.71 
     65.     Jim Smith     19.44 
     66.     Joe Royle     19.40 
     67.     Howard Kendall     19.39 
     68.     Stuart Pearce     18.72 
     69.     Graham Potter     18.66 
     70.     Ralph Hasenhuttl     18.42 
     71.     Steve Bruce     18.39 
     72.     Walter Smith     16.59 
     73.     Alan Ball     16.15 
     74.     Sean Dyche     15.87 
     75.     Steve Coppell     15.83 
     76.     Bryan Robson     15.43 
     77.     Brian Horton     14.72 
     78.     David Jones     13.69 
     79.     Owen Coyle     13.23 
     80.     Dean Smith     12.51 
     81.     Alex McLeish     11.27 
     82.     Paul Lambert     11.12 
     83.     Gareth Southgate     10.73 
     84.     Danny Wilson     10.05 
     85.     John Lyall     9.86 
     86.     Chris Hughton     9.79 
     87.     Paul Jewell     8.10 
     88.     Neil Warnock     6.85 
     89.     Graham Taylor     6.38 
     90.     Gary Megson     5.37 
     91.     Dave Bassett     5.33 
     92.     Mick McCarthy     0.49 