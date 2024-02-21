First-place USF heads west to face UTSA led by conference “Player of the Week Selton Miguel.”

After an exciting 90-86 win over No. 24 ranked Florida Atlantic in front of a record-breaking home crowd and a national television audience on ESPN, the first-place South Florida Bulls (19-5, 12-1) are in San Antonio tonight to face UTSA (8-18, 2-11). USF hopes to bring their winning streak in the AAC to an even dozen games as they look to get their 20th victory of the season tonight with tip-off at 8 p.m.

While UTSA is at the bottom of the AAC standings you can bet they will be gunning to knock off the top team in the conference and end the Bulls winning streak. So, there will be no letting up when USF takes the court tonight in San Antonio.

LISTEN TO ALL THE ACTION WITH BULLS UNLIMITED – CLICK HERE

Sunday UTSA had a tough time in Philly against Temple, despite a strong opening half at the Liacouras Center, that saw the Roadrunners up by seven at intermission. Temple outscored the Roadrunners by 13 in the next 20 minutes to edge out an 83-77 win, snapping a 10-game losing skid for the Owls.

Meanwhile, the Bulls saw one of their players get conference honors.