First-place USF heads west to face UTSA led by conference “Player of the Week Selton Miguel.”

After an exciting 90-86 win over No. 24 ranked Florida Atlantic in front of a record-breaking home crowd and a national television audience on ESPN, the first-place South Florida Bulls (19-5, 12-1) are in San Antonio tonight to face UTSA (8-18, 2-11). USF hopes to bring their winning streak in the AAC to an even dozen games as they look to get their 20th victory of the season tonight with tip-off at 8 p.m.
While UTSA is at the bottom of the AAC standings you can bet they will be gunning to knock off the top team in the conference and end the Bulls winning streak. So, there will be no letting up when USF takes the court tonight in San Antonio.
Sunday UTSA had a tough time in Philly against Temple, despite a strong opening half at the Liacouras Center, that saw the Roadrunners up by seven at intermission. Temple outscored the Roadrunners by 13 in the next 20 minutes to edge out an 83-77 win, snapping a 10-game losing skid for the Owls.
Meanwhile, the Bulls saw one of their players get conference honors.
The American Athletic Conference announced its weekly honors for men’s basketball Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week on Monday. After a stellar week on the court, Selton Miguel was named the AAC Player of the Week.
Miguel, the Luanda, Angola native, led the Bulls with 17.5 points for the week that saw South Florida to a 2-0 record. For the week, he shot 1.000 percent, 2-for-2, from the free-throw line, 63.6 percent, 5-for-8, from 3-point range, and 56.5 percent, 13-for-23, from the field. In the win against No. 24 FAU, he led all scorers with a career-high 25 points. It was his 20th game in double figures and his fourth with over 20 points. He added four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. In the win against Tulsa, he posted a double-digit performance with 10 points. He added three rebounds and three assists.
The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. Abdur-Rahim was named the 2023 Mid-Major Coach of the Year (Hugh Durham Award) after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-23. Abdur-Rahim’s Kennesaw State team set an NCAA record as the fastest team to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win campaign, accomplishing the feat in a span of just three seasons. He was also named the 2022-23 NABC District 3 and ASUN Coach of the Year after leading Kennesaw State to both the regular season and tournament titles, and a school-record 26 wins.
USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.
