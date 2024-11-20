Florida Southern and University of Tampa are in the Top 5 of the 2024-25 D2CSC Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll

UT MEN'S BASKETBALL - UT PHOTO

Two local institutions, Florida Southern and the University of Tampa, members of the Sunshine State Conference, are ranked second and third, respectively, in the most recent 2024-25 D2CSC Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll. The Mocs are 5-1 while Spartans remain undefeated with a 3-0 record, having not yet competed in a conference game.

South Region    
1Nova Southeastern (6)5-0601
2Florida Southern5-1532
3Tampa3-0405
4Lee2-0394
5Alabama Huntsville2-1376
6Palm Beach Atlantic3-0337
7Christian Brothers2-0198
8Union3-01810
9Trevecca3-113RV
10Embry-Riddle2-299
     
RV:Albany State – 5; Delta State – 3; Valdosta State – 2; Miles – 1

