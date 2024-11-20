Florida Southern and University of Tampa are in the Top 5 of the 2024-25 D2CSC Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll

Two local institutions, Florida Southern and the University of Tampa, members of the Sunshine State Conference, are ranked second and third, respectively, in the most recent 2024-25 D2CSC Men’s Basketball Division II Media Poll. The Mocs are 5-1 while Spartans remain undefeated with a 3-0 record, having not yet competed in a conference game.

South Region 1 Nova Southeastern (6) 5-0 60 1 2 Florida Southern 5-1 53 2 3 Tampa 3-0 40 5 4 Lee 2-0 39 4 5 Alabama Huntsville 2-1 37 6 6 Palm Beach Atlantic 3-0 33 7 7 Christian Brothers 2-0 19 8 8 Union 3-0 18 10 9 Trevecca 3-1 13 RV 10 Embry-Riddle 2-2 9 9 RV: Albany State – 5; Delta State – 3; Valdosta State – 2; Miles – 1