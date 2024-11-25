France Basketball TV rights issue hurting fans

RANT SPORTS – France basketball in TV rights dilemma

The French Basketball Federation (FFBB) has found itself in a similar TV rights situation as the country’s football league authority at a bad time, just after a “silver” summer. LFP struggled before the commencement of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season, and now, there is now a major France Basketball TV rights issue.

France were in action against Cyprus on Thursday in the Euro 2025 qualifiers. But the game was not available for basketball fans to watch on television.

The reason for the no-show was simple. The French basketball governing body and FIBA, the world basketball governing body, could not secure a long-term broadcaster to air the games.

The absence of a TV broadcaster left DAZN, an international sports streaming platform – as the only option to show the games involving the French teams free of charge.

On Thursday, French basketball enthusiasts were denied the chance to watch Frederic Fathoux’s first game as Les Bleus head coach. France defeated Cyprus 75-59 without the country’s NBA and Euroleague stars.

The return fixture between the two teams in Paris will take place on Sunday in a similar sequence with no television coverage.

France’s #32 Victor Wembanyama goes to the basket in the men’s quarterfinal basketball match between France and Canada during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

TV rights dilemma in France

Basketball is enjoying a huge followership in France presently, as a result of the country’s impressive results at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games where the male and female teams scooped silver medals in their respective final matches.

Attention on the orange ball is at its peak in France. They produced three players in the top 10 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft.

French clubs have been dominant in the 2024-25 EuroLeague with debutant Paris Basketball on an incredible unbeaten run.

It is quite a worry that spectators can’t watch their French stars live on the international stage. The inability of FFBB-FIBA to get a deal over the line has left them watching highlights on TV.

Understanding FIBA & FFBB’s demands

FIBA Europe, as the custodian of international basketball events in Europe, has TV broadcast agreements in place with other national teams for their respective territories, except France.

France is yet to get a broadcast partner to buy its media rights. These include the Euro 2025 and 2027 FIBA World Cup on the men’s side. The women’s Euro 2025 and the women’s FIBA World Cup in 2026 also have no coverage.

The bidding process is still open. But FIBA and FFBB are demanding a long-term rights holder to cover the upcoming tournaments. They also want qualifiers covered, either as FTA ( Free-To-Air) or paid right holders.

It remains to be seen if the French national TV broadcaster, France Television, will be ambitious enough to make a bold move. They need to bring the best basketball events to millions of households.

FTA or private organizations like beIN Sports, Canal or DAZN will attempt to add international basketball to their already attractive bouquet.

Road to EuroBasket 2025

France is comfortably positioned to qualify for the 2025 European Basketball Championships. They are unbeaten after six games and they sit atop Group E, ahead of Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Cyprus.

Four nations—Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia—will co-host the 2025 basketball championship between August 27 and September 14.

France’s final qualification lap will take place in February 2025. They have matches against Croatia and Bosnia lined up for them.

France is ranked as the fourth-best basketball nation in the world. The United States of America leads the way after they beat France in the Olympic final. Second-placed Serbia and Germany in third position are directly ahead of France.

