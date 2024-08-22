Indiana faces Cincinnati on Prime Video tonight and Chiefs faces Bears are the other Thursday Night Preseason Games

WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) WHEN: 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video, NFL+*)

COLTS: The Colts’ starting defensive line would appear set, with DTs DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart locked in and rookie Laiatu Latu in likely to join Kwity Paye as their bookends. Others likely in the second-team mix include DTs Taven Bryan and Adetomiwa Adebawore and DEs Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis, although it was noteworthy to see Odeyingbo play deep into the fourth quarter last week against the Cardinals. Oh, and Raekwon Davis is aiming to get on the field after returning from the NFI list this week. So there’s a little confusion as to how this group will fully play out. Keep an eye on rookie pass rusher Isaiah Land, who’s making a late push for the roster, as is veteran Genard Avery.

BENGALS: At least two guys — and possibly a third — are battling for a starting corner job with the Bengals. The expectation is that DJ Turner and Dax Hill are the most likely candidates to earn the spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt, with Mike Hilton manning the slot again. Both Turner and Hill have fared well so far in the preseason, with Hill receiving more work through two games, for what that’s worth. Don’t forget about rookie Josh Newton, who had an up-and-down outing in Chicago last week but has otherwise opened eyes all summer. Depending on which corners play against the Colts, we could have an idea as to who will start Week 1, and though Newton is more likely to get his shot later in the year (if at all), a steadier performance in this game could help springboard him into the season.

Chicago Bears

3-0AT

Kansas City Chiefs

0-2

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.) WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL+*)

BEARS: We’ve seen enough, and so have the Bears — they are smartly sitting Caleb Williams for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs. Through two preseason contests, the offense had a hiccup or two, but it’s been rightfully overshadowed by Williams’ explosive playmaking, which has Bears fans lathered up like we’ve rarely witnessed before. The strong play of QB2 Tyson Bagent has only excited them more. One battle that might be settled Thursday could be at punt returner. Last week, the Bears gave punt-return chances to Nsimba Webster, Josh Blackwell and Dante Pettis; in previous preseason action, DeAndre Carter and Greg Stroman Jr. were tried there. All are in competition for roster spots on offense or defense. The way punt returns are divided this week could help us read the tea leaves. But remember: The Bears switched returners at cutdown day a year ago. They still could go out-of-house for their early season answer here.

CHIEFS: The Chiefs have only two running backs with legitimate NFL experience in Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, so how they handle that room on the opening 53-man roster will be interesting. It’s possible they keep only three backs initially, which would mean rookie Carson Steele and Deneric Prince could have a lot riding on the final exhibition contest. Steele has been the summer darling for Chiefs Nation, with his flowing locks, hard running and positional versatility getting everyone excited about his potential. Recovering a fumble on kickoff coverage against the Lions can only help the UDFA’s chances of making it. Prince, meanwhile, ripped off a 41-yard run last week. The mistake he made on a kickoff return that led to a safety in Week 1 ago surely didn’t help his cause, but he’s had a strong enough summer overall to be on watch for this final contest.