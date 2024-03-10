INDYCAR 2024 Opener: Newgarden Takes First Pole since 2022 at St. Petersburg

INDYCAR.COM YOUR SOURCE FOR THE LATEST RACING NEWS. Special to Sports Talk Florida.

An exuberant Joseph Newgarden ended a 27-race pole drought and captured his 17th career NTT P1 Award on Saturday with a top lap of 59.5714 seconds in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, taking the top spot for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.

“I get jacked up every time I show up for an INDYCAR race,” two-time series champion Newgarden said. “It’s an elevated level when you start out the year because you have no idea if you’re going to keep coming back and producing results. It’s very difficult. You saw how tight it was.

“I didn’t know this would come today. I just thought, ‘Look, let’s through Round 1, let’s get through Round 2 and see what we can make happen in the (Firestone) Fast Six. Really proud of this team. This is a rock star team.”

Up next is the warmup at 9:10 a.m. ET Sunday (Peacock, INDYCAR Radio Network), followed by the 100-lap race at noon (NBC, Peacock, Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Felix Rosenqvist continued a magic carpet ride in his first weekend with Meyer Shank Racing, ending up second at 59.5772 in the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda – just .0058 of a second behind reigning Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Newgarden. That’s the closest front row for an INDYCAR SERIES street race since June 2012 at Detroit, when Scott Dixon edged Will Power by .0044 of a second.

The drama ratcheted in the closing seconds as Newgarden took the top spot on his final flying lap with about 15 seconds remaining in the Firestone Fast Six. Rosenqvist then fell just short of toppling Newgarden just five seconds before qualifying ended on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary street circuit.

Rosenqvist, who moved to MSR after three seasons with Arrow McLaren, led practice Friday.

“It’s been an incredible start,” Rosenqvist said. “We don’t want to get carried away; the race is a different challenge. But we had a feeling from practice, from rolling off the truck, and that’s great. It’s not often you have that, especially the first weekend with a new team.”

Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta will share Row 2 on the starting grid. O’Ward qualified third at 59.6540 in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, with Saturday morning practice leader Herta fourth at 59.8189 in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda fielded by Andretti Global.

Romain Grosjean continued the strong start with his new team at Juncos Hollinger Racing, qualifying fifth at 1:00.0642 in the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet. Reigning St. Petersburg winner Marcus Ericsson rounded out the Firestone Fast Six at 1:03.5583 in the No. 28 Delaware Life Honda.

There was plenty of parity in the Firestone Fast Six, as five teams – Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and Team Penske – fought for the NTT P1 Award.

Speed also was a storyline of the three-segment qualifying session. Rosenqvist broke the track record in the Group of 12 with his leading lap of 59.2706 to advance to the Firestone Fast Six, eclipsing the mark of 59.3466 set by Power in 2022.

The top three finishers in last year’s standings – champion Alex Palou, runner-up Dixon and Scott McLaughlin – will have work to do to climb the order Sunday in the race. Two-time series champion Palou will start 13th in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, six-time series champion Dixon 11th in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and McLaughlin ninth in the No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet.

Tom Blomqvist was the quickest of the five rookies in the 27-driver field. He will start 17th after a top lap of 59.9968 in the No. 66 AutoNation/Arctic Wolf Honda fielded by Meyer Shank Racing.