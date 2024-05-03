Kentucky Oaks live today from Churchill Downs on USA and Peacock. Full day of racing starts at 1 p.m.

NBC Sports presents coverage of the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, May 4, live from iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Live coverage from Churchill Downs begins with five hours of Kentucky Oaks day racing this Friday, May 3, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.
Certainly! The 2024 Kentucky Oaks promises an exciting field of talented 3-year-old fillies. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top contenders for this prestigious race:
- Tarifa: Trained by Brad Cox, this daughter of Bernardini is undefeated this year, with wins in the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) and the Rachel Alexandra (G2)1.
- Where’s My Ring: Val Brinkerhoff’s Twirling Candy filly secured her spot in the Oaks by winning the Gazelle (G3)1.
- Power Squeeze: Jorge Delgado’s Union Rags filly has been impressive, winning four consecutive starts, including the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2)1.
- Leslie’s Rose: Todd Pletcher’s daughter of Into Mischief recently triumphed in the Ashland (G1), defeating Just F Y I by three lengths1.
- Thorpedo Anna: Kenny McPeek’s Fast Anna filly boasts three wins out of four starts, including a convincing victory in the Fantasy (G2)1.
- Just F Y I: Bill Mott’s daughter of Justify was the champion 2-year-old filly and finished second to Leslie’s Rose in the Ashland this year1.
- Gin Gin: Trained by Brad Cox, this Hightail filly has consistently earned qualifying points without winning any races. She finished third in the Gazelle last time out1.
- Jody’s Pride: Jorge Abreau’s American Pharoah filly won her first two starts but finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. She returned with a win in the Busanda but struggled in the Ashland1.
- Fiona’s Magic: Michael Yates’ daughter of St. Patrick’s Day won the Davona Dale (G2) but faltered in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2)1.
- Regulatory Risk: Chad Brown’s Omaha Beach filly placed second in the Busher, ahead of Gin Gin and behind Where’s My Ring1.
- Tapit Jenallie: Eddie Milligan Jr.’s Tapit filly was third in the Fantasy and second in the Honeybee (G3)1.
- Everland: Eric Foster’s Arrogate filly will make her dirt debut in the Kentucky Oaks after winning the Bourbonette Oaks at Turfway Park1.
- Lemon Muffin: D. Wayne Lukas’ Collected filly secured her Oaks points with a victory in the Honeybee1.
- Into Champagne: Ian Wilkes’ daughter of Into Mischief has shown promise, finishing second in the Davona Dale and third in the Gulfstream Park Oaks1.
The Kentucky Oaks, with its $1.5 million purse, is a race that captures the attention of racing enthusiasts. Keep an eye on these talented fillies as they compete for glory at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2024 🏇🌹
NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING HORSE RACING COVERAGE SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform(s)
|Fri., May 3
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky Oaks
|USA Network, Peacock
|Sat., May 4
|Noon
|Kentucky Derby Prep races
|USA Network, Peacock
|2:30 p.m.
|150th Kentucky Derby
|NBC, Peacock