Let’em Run looks at Jeff Ruby Stakes and Louisiana Derby

By Fred York and Sean Miller

With just 45 days remaining until the Kentucky Derby, the racing action heats up this weekend with a thrilling lineup at Gulfstream Park and two major Derby prep races: the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park on Tapeta and the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on dirt. Let’s dive into the late Pick 5 sequence at Gulfstream before shifting focus to these pivotal Derby qualifiers.

Let ‘Em Run Preview: Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 & Derby Prep Races

Race 7 – 3:50 PM EST – The Texas Glitter Stakes – 115K – 5 Furlongs (Turf)

  • #7 Gabaldon (7-5) – Excellent post position for Jaramillo to dictate the race. A two-back 82 BSF speaks volumes, and he broke his maiden in a stakes race at Gulfstream first out.
  • #1 Turbulent Force (4-1) – Shooting for a third straight win; Dylan Davis takes over the reins from Tyler Gaffalione, who is in New Orleans.
  • #6 No Evidence (2-1) – Paco Lopez stays aboard this resilient colt, who came back to win his last race impressively. His last effort was a key race, giving him a strong case here.
  • Bet: $5 Exacta Key: 7 over 1,6,2 ($15 total)

Race 8 – 4:20 PM EST – Claiming 10K – 5 Furlongs (Synthetic)

  • #2 Founder’s Day (3-1) – Tough to close at this distance, but Edgar Zayas knows how to do it. This horse is 4-for-11 on Tapeta but 0-for-3 at this distance.
  • #4 Happy Ride (5-2) – Class drop, turn back to 5F, and Paco Lopez in the saddle all point to a strong effort. His last two Tapeta runs at Gulfstream suggest he fits well.

Race 9 – 4:50 PM EST – OC 25K/N1X – 1 1/16 Mile (Turf)

  • #7 Without Cause (10-1) – Speed of the speed in the Mark Casse barn, Dylan Davis retains the mount. Should control the pace.
  • #5 North End Lady (6-1) – Class dropper with closing ability, broke maiden impressively at Saratoga, working well, and gets a sharp trainer change to David Fawkes (30% off layoffs).
  • #6 Vino Rogue (3-1) – Blinkers on, dropping in class, and top BSF in the field. Trainer Anthony Dutrow has her primed for a big effort.
  • Bet: $20 W/P on #7

Race 10 – 5:20 PM EST – Claiming 35KB – 5 Furlongs (Synthetic)

  • #5 Running Rocket (9-5) – Loves Tapeta and Gulfstream, best races on synthetic, and Junior Alvarado takes the mount. “Look Out”
  • #7 Masked Man (8-1) – 28% synthetic trainer Kent Sweezey sends out a horse 2-for-2 on Tapeta.
  • #3 Jolly Boss (10-1) – Saffie Joseph enters this speedster with a 7lb apprentice. Wild card.
  • Bet: Single #5 in any horizontal wagers (P3, P4, P5)

Race 11 – 5:52 PM EST – MSW 94K – 1 1/16 Mile (Turf)

  • #7 Buzz Rocket (6-1) – Big post improvement from last time (post 12). He showed tremendous fight in his last start.
  • #6 Golden Channel (3-1) – Strong turf pedigree, had a rough trip last out, and Jersey Joe Bravo stays aboard.
  • Bet: $2 Exacta Box: 1,6,7,12

LOUISIANA DERBY/JEFF RUBY PREP RACES

Turfway Park – Race 12 – 6:25 PM EST – Jeff Ruby Steaks – 1 1/8 Mile (All Weather)

This prep race features an overflow field of 13 runners on the Tapeta surface. The morning line favorite, #9 Poster (3-1)with John Velazquez, will likely attract heavy betting. However, I’m taking a shot with #4 Final Gambit (10-1), trained by Brad Cox. He’s a closer who should benefit from a lively pace, and underrated jockey Luan Machado rides him well.

Fair Grounds – Race 12 – 6:42 PM EST – The Louisiana Derby – 1 3/16 Mile (Dirt – G2 – $1M Purse)

This field features familiar names like #1 John Hancock (7-2) and #6 Built (4-1), both expected to be strong contenders. However, I’m siding with #2 Chunk of Gold, a $2,500 purchase who ran a phenomenal race last out despite a rough trip. He finished second behind Built and has the ability to improve.

Final Thoughts

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, 3/22/25, as Sean “The Genius” Miller and Fred York will break down these races further after scratches on our podcast. Thanks for your support, and best of luck at the races!

