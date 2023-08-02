Live Auddio Coverage of the Leagues Cup Knockout Round: Inter Miami and Orlando SC face each other tonight in Miami On Apple TV + MLS Season Pass

By: MLSsoccer staff – Your source for all the latest on the Leagues Cup and MLS Soccer.

The good news is that Inter-Miami and Orlando SC have made it through to the knockout round. Now the bad news they face each other tonight in Ft. Lauderdale in a game that can be seen on Apple TV plus Season Pass. The game can also be seen on Telemundo and you can hear all the action here on Sports Talk Florida.

Inter Miami facing Orlando has set up a historic Florida derby to kick off the Leagues Cup 2023 tonight. Having already seen off a nearby rival in Atlanta United FC, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will be taking on Orlando City for a spot in the Round of 16. The winner of the eagerly anticipated match-up will take on either Mazatlán FC or FC Dallas in the following round.

For The Lions, it’ll be an unforgettable opportunity to take on a host of international stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Messi himself. Once the match kicks off though, they’ll need to avoid getting too starstruck – with three goals already in this summer’s tournament, Argentina’s World Cup hero will be ready to punish any defensive slip-up.

The 2023 Leagues Cup field is narrowing from the 47 teams who began competing in the World Cup-style, revamped competition between all MLS and Liga MX teams.

Here’s who’s in and who’s out before the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 32, gets underway Aug. 2-4. Updates will follow.

MLS teams in (14)

Liga MX teams in (7)

Club América (Central 1, first or second)

Club León (West 3 winner)

Cruz Azul (South 3 runner-up)

FC Juárez (South 1 runner-up)

Mazatlán (South 1 winner)

Pachuca (bye)

Pumas UNAM (East 2 winner)

MLS teams out (4)

Liga MX teams out (2)