Spartans Womens rowing team brings home the gold at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Tampa rowing team competed at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta. The Spartans came away with gold in the Varsity 4+, racing at the largest intercollegiate rowing event.

UT took gold in the Varsity 4+, winning the championship at the grand final. The first-place time was 8:04.158. The gold team was made up of Eliana Maheo, Anna McSwain, Jessica Mason, Mia Lawrence, and Anne Buller.

The Freshman Novice 4+ finished second with a time of 8:29.361. Tampa’s boat included McKenna VanOveren, Eve Mundok, Rowan Shanahan, Coryn Janish and Katie D’Amico.

The Spartans Varsity 2 raced to a fifth-place finish in the grand final with a time of 9:57.36. Emily Calarco and Rachel Dewey participated for Tampa.

Tampa’s 2x grand final placed sixth with a time of 9:10.722. The duo included Kayli Antons and Lily Fridl.

