Florida Southern, Tampa, and Lynn Earn NCAA WLAX Tournament Berths. The tournament starts Thursday and you can watch all the games here.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – [BRACKET] – On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, the NCAA unveiled Florida Southern, Tampa, and Lynn as three of the 16 teams set to battle it out in the upcoming championship tournament. All three teams will compete in the South Region, with Florida Southern as the host. Mark your calendars for the first-round games on Thursday, May 16.

Watch all South Region games live on the SSC Digital Network!

The Moccasins earn the top seed in the region after finishing the year 15-4 overall and 7-0 in SSC play. FSC won the SSC regular season championship for the seventh time and first since 2021. Florida Southern will match up against #4-seeded Flagler. The two programs met in the season opener on Valentine’s Day in St. Augustine. FSC won the contest 23-16, with SSC Attack Player of the Year Jackie Stoller scoring seven goals and dishing two assists.

Tampa garners the #2 seed following a 15-3 overall record and 6-1 mark in SSC play. The Spartans bested FSC, 10-9, in the conference postseason championship to lift the trophy for a second consecutive season, third overall. UT will play #3 Lynn, who earns its first bid into the NCAA tournament following a 13-5 record including a 3-4 SSC record. The Spartans defeated the Fighting Knights, 10-9, in overtime on the road. Cece Colombo scored the game-winner and provided UT with four points and seven draw controls. Lynn’s Emily Solomon had four caused turnovers and three groundballs in the loss.

The winners of each game will advance to the regional final, which will take place in Lakeland on Saturday, May 18, at 12:00 PM. The winners of each of the four regions will advance to the national semifinals and championship, which will take place on May 23 and 25 at Showalter Stadium in Winter Park, Florida.

Florida Southern has had the most NCAA Tournament success for the Sunshine State Conference in its short history of sponsoring women’s lacrosse. FSC won the national championship 2016 and finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018.