Inter Miami continued their winning streak, securing their fifth consecutive victory against a tenacious Montreal team away from home on Saturday night. Despite a sluggish start and a 2-0 deficit, Miami rallied to secure all three points at Stade Saputo. This win solidifies their standing in the Eastern Conference, bringing their total to 27 points from 13 matches.

The game can be seen on Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass or Orlando City Radio 104.1 or for Inter Miami radio on their own website.

So, Inter Miami is set for a swift turnaround following their 3-2 comeback victory against CF Montreal, as they prepare to face their in-state rivals, Orlando City, on the road Wednesday night at Inter&Co Stadium. The 2024 MLS season has been a challenging one for Orlando City SC. Despite high expectations at the start, the team has struggled to find its footing.

Goals Scored (Home) : Orlando City scored 2 goals in their home match against Minnesota United FC on March 9.

: Orlando City scored in their home match against on March 9. Goals Scored (Away) : In their away match against D.C. United , Orlando City scored 3 goals on April 13.

: In their away match against , Orlando City scored on April 13. Goals Conceded (Home) : The Lions conceded 3 goals in their home match against Minnesota United FC on March 9.

: The Lions conceded in their home match against on March 9. Goals Conceded (Away) : In their away match against Inter Miami CF , Orlando City conceded 5 goals on March 2.

: In their away match against , Orlando City conceded on March 2. Winning Margin : Orlando City’s largest winning margin was 2-0 against Austin FC on March 23.

: Orlando City’s largest winning margin was against on March 23. Losing Margin: Their largest losing margin was 0-5 against Inter Miami CF on March 2.

Inter Miami CF has indeed had an impressive 2024 MLS season. As of now, they are at the top of the standings. Their performance highlights include: