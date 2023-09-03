LIVE AUDIO COVERAGE: Lionel Messi and Inter-Miami goes Hollywood as they face LAFC tonight on MLS Season Pass 10 P.M.

By – The MLS Staff – For all the latest information and video highlights visit mlssoccer.com and don’t forget to subscribe to MLS Season Pass to follow all the action.

Lionel Messi enters the Hollywood spotlight Sunday evening to conclude Matchday 30, when Inter Miami CF visit LAFC for a game ripe with Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs implications.

LISTEN TO THE GAME HERE ON THE INTER-MIAMI RADIO NETWORK

How to watch and stream

When

Sunday, September 3 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Where

BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

LAFC, defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions, will almost certainly take the game to Messi & Co. That creates arguably the Herons’ toughest test yet with their new-look squad, and a loss would diminish their postseason dreams.

With plenty of other star power available – Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets for Inter Miami, Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga for LAFC – this is simply a must-see game between clubs from two of MLS’s biggest markets.

INTER-MIAMI

Previous: 0-0 draw vs. Nashville SC

0-0 draw vs. Nashville SC Record: 6W-14L-4D

6W-14L-4D Standings: 14th in Eastern Conference

Miami’s goalless draw vs. Nashville on Wednesday marked the first time Messi hasn’t scored or assisted since his debut in mid-July. And while IMCF remain undefeated (6W-0L-4D in all competitions) in this new era, they need every point possible to pull off the minor miracle of rising into the Eastern Conference’s playoff field (hamstrung by pre-Messi form).

The Herons are 10 points off the current postseason pace (with 10 matches to go) and need to leapfrog five teams to reach the East’s No. 9 seed, which would give them a Wild Card game. This cross-continent trip to one of MLS’s strongest sides only adds to the challenge, and it’s followed by a Sept. 9 match vs. Sporting Kansas City where the club plays during the FIFA international break. Messi (Argentina) is among the double-digit anticipated absences as players represent their countries.

Messi, who attempted seven shots against Nashville, has more than delivered with 11 goals in 10 games across all competitions. Can the complementary pieces keep stepping up around him?

LAFC

Previous: 2-1 loss at Charlotte FC

2-1 loss at Charlotte FC Record: 11W-7L-7D

11W-7L-7D Standings: 2nd in Western Conference

LAFC play some of the most attractive soccer in MLS, and now they’ll hope to dent Messi Mania while the world’s gaze shifts to BMO Stadium. Beyond that motivation, a win would keep head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team within striking distance of St. Louis CITY SC for the West’s top playoff seed.

The Black & Gold boast a potential Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate in Bouanga, a Gabon international forward who has totaled 25 goals and 14 assists in 35 games across all competitions this season. And in Vela, they boast a former MLS MVP who has 9g/7a this campaign. They have plenty of depth and talent to go blow-for-blow with Miami, too.

The biggest question might be how LAFC seek to take control. Is it via relentless final-third pressure, both with and without the ball? Or is it more one where Cherundolo’s team absorbs pressure and breaks quickly through Bouanga? A fascinating tactical battle awaits.

MLSsoccer staff –@mls